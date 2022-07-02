The question was asked, “Which is better, a raised bed or in-ground garden?”
The answer is both. Each has strengths and weaknesses.
If it wasn’t for in-ground gardens using the top 8 inches of soil, our civilization would not have been able to survive. It’s kept us alive since the beginning of time.
In-ground gardening is a tad bit more work than a raised bed. Digging or rototilling is a back-breaking job, which, at my age, I no longer care to do. But if you are a young physically fit person, it’s great exercise.
You have a lot more room with an in-ground garden. Plants that need space, like tomatoes, pumpkins or corn, would fill up a raised bed garden with just a few plants.
The downside to growing in ground is having bad soil. Clay soil is not the best thing for plants to grow in. You would need to amend the soil with lots of compost to be able to have a successful crop.
As far as results, you will probably pick the same amount of tomatoes from an in-ground garden as from a raised bed one.
I started my first vegetable garden doing it the old-fashioned way – rototilling the soil and planting as many vegetables as possible. This was a huge, I mean HUGE, mistake.
There was no way, working 5 1/2 days a week, that I could keep up with the weeding. The weeds finally won. The seeds had been waiting forever to do their thing, and when I tilled the soil and introduced them to the sun, they were more than happy to sprout.
My advice is, if you are new to gardening, start small. Garden catalogs are experts at describing how delicious all of their vegetables are, and you naturally want to try them. Don’t give in to the hype. Start out with what you can actually care for.
Now that I no longer care to get down on my hands and knees, I prefer raised bed or container gardening. Once I am down, I’d need a crane to stand me back up again. That’s another expense.
This is a more costly way, but much easier to maintain. If you have some extra cash laying around, go for it.
There are frames that are pre-assembled, or you can build one yourself. Never once in my life have I been able to hammer a nail straight, so I would never attempt building my own. If you are a carpenter, do your thing.
After assembly, you will need to dig deep into your life savings and purchase soil for the raised bed. This is not a cheap endeavor. Depending on how deep your container is, you may need to file for bankruptcy. You should use a premixed soil rather than trying to use your own dirt.
If you can still bend over, 12 to 18 inches of soil should be sufficient.
If you do your gardening seated in a wheelchair, you would want it around 3 feet in height.
As for as width, it depends on how long your arms are. Five feet is an average width. You want to be able to reach the center of the bed without tipping out of your wheelchair.
A trellis may be added if you are growing vining crops.
The big advantage to a raised bed is less weeding. You may have a few pop up, but not the thousands of weed whose seeds that have been waiting for years to spring into action.
You are the only one who can decide which way of gardening best suits you.
If you aren’t happy with either way, there’s always fresh vegetables at Apple Castle or the many farmers markets.
I have had my wife pass up the lettuce growing by my patio on her way to Giant Eagle to buy some. What ever makes you happy will work.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.