Column by Gary Church: Gardening can keep you happy and healthy

Like all of you, I can’t wait until all of this COVID stuff is over. Masks are necessary, but I have no idea who I’m talking to half the time.
One result of the pandemic was a very large increase in gardening. This caught the greenhouses off guard, and many sold out of plants before Memorial Day last year. Trees.com says two thirds of Americans took up gardening as a hobby during the pandemic. With this in mind, I wouldn’t wait until Memorial Day to go shopping for plants.
If you haven’t made the big step and started your own personal garden, let me give you some reasons why it might be a good idea. I’ve been a gardener most of my life, but I just did it because I enjoyed it. I had no idea that it had benefits.
The Royal Horticulture Society, along with the University of Sheffield and the University of Virginia, did some research on this and came up with some interesting results.
One was that gardening two to three times a week promotes better well being and lowers stress levels.
This is something that I am going to have to try doing before I get in line at a drive thru. I definitely need sedated when I pick the wrong line and the other line goes faster. Maybe a nice landscape might improve my impatience, or they could pass out small gardening kits we could work with while waiting in line.
Another benefit is the exercise you get. Gardening has the same impact on well being as other kinds of exercise that I try to avoid, like running. I tried running once, but after making it half way down the driveway, I felt that was enough for me.
When we are gardening, RHS says our brains are pleasantly distracted by nature around us. You can completely relax and not worry about all that income tax you have to pay. But I wouldn’t not worry about it for too long, or you might end up in jail.
Six out of 10 garden for pure enjoyment, while 13 percent say it eased depression, 12 percent say it boosted energy levels, and 16 percent did it for reduced stress.
I wish I could tell you how easy gardening is but it usually involves digging and weeding. This can be avoided by gardening in containers, but that may cut down on your exercise, and you may have to take up running down the driveway again.
Products like Preen Weed Preventer will help stop weeds from coming up, if you apply it early before the seeds germinate. Do not use it if you have just planted seeds, because they won’t germinate either.
Using fertilizer will add to your plants’ growth. I can’t tell you how much to use, it depends on the brand, so read the label. This always reminds me of my Dad. We never had a garden, but he always wanted to try his hand at it. One of the neighbors said he could use part of his ground to plant some tomatoes.
Dad was very proud of how well his tomato plants grew, but he got no tomatoes. He used a fertilizer called Rapid-Gro on them. Dad was not familiar with mixing fertilizer in water, he just spread it around the plant, like in the good old days. The overdose of nitrogen caused the tomatoes to reach new heights, but they produced no tomatoes.
I would like to wish all of the mothers out there a happy Mother’s Day. I will be celebrating it with family by partaking in a huge buffet. After reading all of the buffet ads, I’ve come to the conclusion that all mothers must like stuffed chicken breast. Unfortunately, I don’t, but Father’s Day is coming.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.