Whoever said "you can't take it with you" was not aware of Don Parshall and his peonies.
Don told me his peonies could be more than 100 years old. The ones he has planted at his Shenango Township home were originally grown by his grandmother, Katherine Shallenberger. She passed away in 1968. Her daughter, Genevieve Parshall, removed the peonies from her garden and planted them at her home. She died in 2005. That's when Don removed them from her yard and planted them at his home, where he lives with his wonderful wife, Barbara. (I get extra points for adding the word "wonderful.")
Don obliviously never read the directions about planting peonies. They say that they do not respond well to transplanting.
There are several different varieties of peonies, and I would guess Don is growing the Sarah Bernhardt peony, named after the French actress.
When I arrived to take photos, the peonies had a strange shape to them. My peonies grow in a round circle, but Don's were in a rectangular shape. I found out the reason – he ran a rope from pole to pole and then tied the ropes in the middle to hold them together.
Peonies do flop over when the blooms get too heavy for the stems. You can use a peony ring or tomato cage for support, or be like Don and make a corral for them.
Peonies love a full sun location. They do not like being planted near trees or shrubs, because of the competition for moisture. Don paid attention to these guidelines, but I didn't. Mine are very close to a tree, and right next to a yew. They are doing fine.
The best time to plant the bare root tubers is in the fall. Space them 3 to 4 feet apart with the eyes pointing up. You only need to plant them about 2 inches deep, but digging the hole 2 feet deep and 2 feet wide is suggested before planting them. Make sure the tubers have at least 3 to 5 eyes. If you plant them in the spring, they will be about a year behind the ones planted in the fall.
The flowers can be cut and brought in the house for fresh decor. Don does this on occasion, but he warned me that he checks for ants first. Ants love the sugary droplets on the outside of the flower buds. They do no harm to the plant, and should not be sprayed. One comment that I read was, "the ants keep your peony safe." I am not sure exactly how they do that. Maybe they scream at other bugs, "Get lost!"
Let's say you are getting married in September and would like some peony flowers for decor. The flowers can be saved if you cut the buds and wrap them in a damp paper towel. Put the towel in a plastic bag and place it in the refrigerator until needed. When it's time for the big day, remove them and put them in lukewarm water to get them going. I don't know if I would wait until the last minute to take them out of the fridge. If they don't open in time, I don't want you to say that I ruined your wedding.
Don and I have a few things in common. He runs over his peonies in the fall with a lawn mower in the fall like I do with my hostas.
I read a growing tip for getting larger flowers, more flower count and more double flowers. It said to add Azomite trace minerals to the soil. I was not familiar with that so I looked it up. It was priced at $45. My top price for anything is $2.95. That's when I decided my peonies were large enough, had plenty of flowers and were all double anyway.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.