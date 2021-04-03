Column by Gary Church: Free poppy seeds may come with a price

Since I am a big-time garden writer, I received a free pack of Lauren’s Dark Grape Poppy seeds from Renee’s Gardens. Renee sends me a sample pack of seeds every year, and I really appreciate it.
The legend about Lauren’s Dark Grape Poppies is that horticulturist Lauren Springer planted some poppy seeds from a bagel, and this is what she got. Others say it was a little more involved than that.
Poppy seeds can be planted now, which will give me something to do while my wife spends countless hours shopping for a new Easter top. Since poppies don’t transplant well, it is best to direct sow them into the flower bed. They take full sun, so make sure the bed gets at least 6 to 8 hours of sun.
This variety will get 3 to 5 feet tall, so don’t put them in the front row. The flowers are a wine grape color, and are 4 to 5 inches wide. The foliage is blue gray and resembles lettuce leaves.
Since the seeds are small, it is recommended that you mix one part poppy seeds to five parts play sand and sow them in loose soil. Do not cover the seed, because they need the sunlight to germinate.
I was thinking, where can I get a handful of play sand? I really don’t want to buy a whole bag and spend all of my stimulus check. Do they still have sand boxes at playgrounds, like when I was a kid? I usually came home with enough sand in my pant cuffs to handle the mix. I’ll be on the lookout, just in case you see me playing in a sandbox. I used to make a pretty mean tunnel.
Poppies do best while the weather is cool. When it starts warming up, the blooms will decrease. Don’t expect them to last all summer. Deadheading the spent flowers will help you get more blooms.
Here’s the good part, they reseed themselves and will come up again next year. If you want some seeds to give to your sister-in-law, wait until the seed pod dries out. Cut it off and shake the seed pod upside down into a bag. If you just let them be, Mother Nature will handle it for you, although they are not supposed to be invasive.
Poppy seeds are not expensive. I noticed the normal price is around $3.50 a pack and may contain 1,900 seeds. If so, I don’t think I would plant them all.
Now the bad news. I may end up in prison. It is perfectly legal to sell Papaver somniferum seeds, but growing large amounts of them is illegal, because they contain opium. The problem is most seed companies list Lauren’s Dark Grape as a somniferum poppy. Renee lists hers as Papaver paeoniflorum and laciniatum, which is legal to grow. Just in case, I would grow them in the backyard, out of sight of passersby.
Should the D.E.A. pull a surprise raid in your garden, just explain this to them, and I’m sure they will understand. Another thing, if your sister-in-law and you have a falling out, you can always make an anonymous call to the D.E.A. and turn her in. I don’t think there would be a reward, but you could ask. That might help out paying for all the sand you had to buy.
Make your space a green space.
