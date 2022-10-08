To keep up with what is happening in the gardening world, I take Penn State Extension online courses. Of course, I only sign up for the ones that are free.
This is how I became aware of Senate Bill 251, which was passed on July 11. I would bet that 99.9 percent of you have no idea what that bill is about. I know I didn’t. But reading this article will partially explain it, and possibly keep you from serving some jail time.
First, we have to discuss the term “watershed.” According to Google, a watershed is a land area that channels rainfall and snow melt to creeks, streams, rivers and, eventually, to the ocean.
Now with that out of the way, it seems that the Susquehanna watershed area has been sending a lot of excess levels of nitrogen down the river and into the Chesapeake Bay. This has been causing problems in the bay, and Senator Gene Yaw introduced a plan to help out the bay area.
My first question was: Does this law apply to us, being we are in the Mississippi River watershed? I never gave a thought as to where that little stream in my back yard ends up at.
For those who never paid any attention, the Shenango River, the Mahoning River and the Connoquenessing all flow into the Beaver River, which then flows into the Ohio River. The Ohio River eventually joins the Mississippi River, which ends up in the Gulf of Mexico. So the excess water at our houses eventually ends up in the Gulf of Mexico, which is also having some problems with excess nitrogen. For this reason, Senate Bill 251 covers the whole state.
Now let’s get down to what Senate Bill 251 stipulates.
You no longer can apply fertilizer within 15 feet of a body of water, pond or stream. That would mean I can’t fertilize half of my back lawn, because I have a stream running through it. I’m not sure how the Neshannock police would investigate how close I fertilized to my stream, but I will try to adhere to the new law.
Fertilizer is no longer to be applied to sidewalks, roads or asphalt. If some fertilizer spills onto your sidewalk, you have to sweep it back into the lawn. Now, fertilizer is expensive, and I surely wouldn’t want to waste it on cement, where it doesn’t do anything. Some fertilizer companies used to recommend fertilizer to melt the ice on the sidewalks. That is now a no-no.
Another rule is when it is chilly out, and the ground is frozen 2 inches deep, you can not apply fertilizer. I have a rule that I follow for doing my gardening chores. If it is below 70 degrees, I don’t go outside. The last thing I would have on my mind is to go out in January in my short shorts, when the temps are close to zero, and fertilize my lawn.
Applying fertilizer when the ground is snow covered can now land you in the penitentiary. It might be easier to see your spreader tracks in the snow, but that is probably the only upside to doing it then.
And, finally, no fertilizer is to be applied after Dec. 15 and before March 1.
I feel pretty safe with most of these new laws. These rules apply to lawns, golf courses and athletic fields, but not to agriculture production. You can fertilize your tomatoes as much as you want.
I’m not sure how we are to be made aware of these new laws, but thanks to my wonderful investigative reporting, you now know, and can avoid doing time in the slammer.
Make your space a green space.
