Column by Gary Church: Flowers, vegetable plants sprout in containers

I recently got a suggestion from one of the higher-ups at the News office about a column. Since more than half of the homes in the city are occupied by renters, he felt a column on growing plants or vegetables on a porch or small backyard would be useful.
There is not enough space to list every plant or vegetable, so I will pick a few. When I asked the higher-up what he wanted to grow, his answer shocked me. I naturally expected him to say tomatoes, peppers, and basil, but his answer didn’t even come close. He said he was going to start some sunflowers and he also bought some carrot seeds. I did snicker a little at that.
There are many varieties of carrots, both short and long. I personally hate all carrots and want them to vanish from this earth. Then I will never have to pick them out of my soup and salads again.
The container you choose is important. It must be at least 12 inches deep and wide. If your carrot says it grows longer than that, you will need a deeper one. Just make sure it has holes for drainage. If you have an old Styrofoam ice chest, poke holes in the bottom, and use it. Place the container where it will get 6 to 8 hours of sun.
Soil is also very important. You might get a tad confused on which one to buy. I have a personal preference, but if you want soil sold at the chain stores, make sure it says container mix, not garden soil. There are a couple of soils that I suggest. Proven Winners produces a very good potting soil, but the only place near New Castle that I know of that sells it is Maple Grove Greenhouses.
You can also go to the Amish greenhouses like Pine Hills on Mercer Road to purchase the bags of soil, which they actually grow all of their plants in.
When you fill the container with soil, be sure not to fill it to the top. You need to leave room for watering.
Plant your seeds around May 1, about a 1/2 inch deep with 2 inch spacing, and cover lightly with soil. Water them every 1 to 3 days to get them going.
It takes three weeks for them to germinate, so don’t get impatient. You want to keep watering them every 2 or 3 days, but water at soil level, not on the leaves. Feed a couple of times with 5-10-10 fertilizer. In about 75 days, they should be ready to pull out of the ground, and then I suggest you throw them away.
Growing sunflowers is fun. There are shorter varieties that can be grown in containers, but if you want the mammoth ones that get 10 feet tall, you will need to grow them in the ground.
They have a long tap root, so loosen the soil deep before you plant the seeds. Adding compost will help immensely. Plant the seeds in full sun, between Mother’s Day and Memorial Day, about 1 inch deep and 12 inches apart. You can fertilize them every couple of weeks with Miracle Gro or something similar.
By September, you should have sunflowers. After the yellow petals fall off, the brown middle part will mature into a seed head. These are edible.
The trick is, you have to beat the birds and the squirrels to them. One idea is to cover the seed head with a brown bag, until the seeds have ripened. Then cut the head off, with about 6 inches of stem, and place in a container. Brush your hand over the seeds, and knock them off.
Good luck with your gardening. Next week I’ll try and write about growing normal plants in containers. I can see that Mr. Higher-Up is going to need the advice.
Make your space a green space.
