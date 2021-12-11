Column by Gary Church: Farm offers a tree-mendous holiday outing
I remember in the good old days, when we would go out shopping for a Christmas tree. I enjoyed it more as a kid than as a adult, because as the man of the house, I have to do all of the work.
There was a recent article in the New Castle News about there being a shortage of trees this year. It was not a local article, so I thought I would check on this with one of the oldest tree farms in the county, Rogers Pine Hill Farm on Eastbrook Harlansburg Road. I made a special attempt to go on a Saturday, because that's when they have free hot chocolate and popcorn.
The farm is owned by Ernie and Kim Rogers. Ernie's dad started the business in 1939. At one time, he had 75,000 trees growing on his farm. Ernie now runs it with his boys, when they are not out with the Scott Township Volunteer Fire Department fighting fires.
I arrived at 10 a.m. because I wanted to beat the rush. I was too late.
But, it was the right Saturday to go, because the Laurel Girl Scouts were singing Christmas carols for the customers, of which there were plenty.
Ernie was in the back room making made-to-order roping, and that's where I got my interview. I asked, "Is there a tree shortage?"
His answer surprised me. He said "Yes. The shortage started in 2008-2010. We get our seedlings from Musser Farms in Indiana, Pa. We didn't receive any seedlings for four years."
Ernie went on to say, "It takes 12 to 15 years to grow a mature tree. The most popular size is eight foot. If you run out of them, then they choose the seven foot. All we have left now are 6 1/2 foot ones. We're selling all trees for $40."
Right across from Ernie was Russel Kanary making fresh wreaths. Ernie says everything is home made, including the gifts in his gift shop. I will add, so is the delicious hot chocolate and popcorn, served by Ernie's sister.
The kids outside were having a great time riding on the back of the wagon to go choose their tree. Rogers Farms provides a hand saw, and you cut your own tree, unless you need help. After that, the family hops on the wagon for the ride back to the wrapping station.
Before the tree gets wrapped, it's put on a vibrator, which shakes all the loose needles off the tree. It then goes through a machine that wraps it for the transport home. Everything was done with precision.
After you get the tree home, it does take a little tender loving care. You don't want to put it in front of a heating duct, or in a draft.
The most important thing about keeping a tree inside is adding water in the tree stand. Should you purchase the tree from a garden center, where it may have sat for a week or two, it is important to saw off about an inch from the bottom of the trunk before putting it in the stand. If you cut the tree yourself and put it up right away, this step is not necessary. The tree should sit in 2 inches of water. You may have to fill the stand daily.
As far as what type of tree to purchase, Douglas firs holds their needles well. The cons to firs is that the branches bend and may not be able to hold heavy ornaments, or your cat.
Blue Spruce tree needles are sharp, so gloves may need to be worn to prevent cutting your arm off.
A very popular tree that we always used when I was a kid is the Scotch Pine. It holds its needles very well, and makes your house smell like you just cleaned it with PIne-Sol.
In our old age, we now just put up a small artificial tree. Rogers looked like so much fun, I was almost tempted to buy a tree there, but there were a few obstacles that prevented that. There was no escalator to get me up on the back of the wagon. Ernie probably has a front-end loader that would work, but I didn't see it. The second thing was that if I got down on the ground to cut the tree, they would have to call out the entire Scott Township Fire Department to get me back up again.
Make your space a green space.
