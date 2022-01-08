We’ve gotten a lot accomplished the last couple of days. The Christmas decorations are gone and I no longer have to fight with Mary and Joseph for the space where I usually put my glasses before I go to bed.
Another good thing, since New Year’s Day has passed, any sauerkraut leftovers have been carefully transported to a toxic waste facility out of the county.
Now all we gardeners have to do is sit and wait for all the seed catalogs to arrive.
I’m always on the lookout for new plants, and what caught my eye this year is the new trailing hydrangea Fairytale Bride. Fairytale Bride was the winner of the 2018 Chelsea Flower Show. It is the first cascading hydrangea.
If you by chance were at the 2018 Chelsea Flower Show, you might have noticed that the plant had a different name. It was originally called Runaway Bride. I don’t know why the name changed. Perhaps someone didn’t like the movie “Smokey and the Bandit.”
When you are reading your seed catalogs, and you see a pretty picture of a plant, be sure to do some research before you make the big purchase.
Some catalogs say this shrub is hardy to zone six, which is our location, while others say zone seven, which is further south.
Another thing about this shrub, it says it blooms on old wood, although it blooms on old and new wood. This even confuses me.
I am well aware of what happens to hydrangeas in our area that bloom on old wood. Some years you get blooms, some years the buds freeze, and you don’t get any blooms. It sounds like this might happen in our zone.
While also reading the fine print on this shrub, it says it can be used in hanging baskets, containers, cascading over retaining walls, and in mixed beds.
Three out of four of these suggestions seem fine, but I question the hanging basket thing. The specs on this hydrangea are 4 feet tall and wide. You would have to have a pretty large hanging basket for that to fit in.
Fairytale Bride is full of white blooms from spring to summer. All catalogs suggest that because it blooms on old wood, you do not prune the plant at all, except to remove dead wood.
If interested in this plant, I would check out several different catalogs first. I’ve seen the plant listed from $20 up to $45. Naturally, I would buy the $20 one.
Santa was pretty good to me this Christmas with gardening stuff. I got an axe and an auger. I was into things that begin with “A” this year. The head fell off of my old axe, so I had to “bury the axe.” It had an awesome funeral. I’m into clearing trails in woods, as long as the owner of the woods doesn’t catch me.
I don’t think my wife liked everything that I got her this year. Being that she drinks tea, I got her a tea bag press. After unwrapping it, she spent quite a lot of time trying to figure out what it was. I finally had to tell her that when you finish seeping the tea, you simply squeeze the rest of the stuff out of the bag using the press. That way, no tea goes to waste. I noticed after she made her last cup of tea, that the press never made it out of the bag on the counter. I guess that was another $2.95 wasted.
Make your space a green space.
