It’s been about 40 years since I quit listening to pop music. This makes me totally unaware of many hit tunes since then.
Some of you may be familiar with the Grammy Award-winning song “Drops of Jupiter.” Until I was doing some research for this article, I had never heard of it. It’s by the group Train, whom I have never heard of before either. I did listen to it, but I don’t think I will rush out to purchase the record. It’s not my style. But, just to let you know that I’m not totally over the hill, I do have some Beatles albums.
At first glance, you might get the words Jupiter the planet and juniper the shrub mixed up. I will not actually confess to this, but it is a possibility. The song “Drops of Jupiter” refers to the planet.
There is a new origanum (oh-RIG-a-num), available from Walter’s Gardens, which was given the name “Drops of Jupiter.”
This plant is a herb in the oregano family, but is grown for its showy foliage and flowers instead of its flavor. It is considered an ornamental oregano. It’s just there for the show.
Here is a perennial that you can plant in that sunny spot, which may get neglected from time to time. A sunny hillside, or the area where you saw a snake 30 years ago and haven’t visited since, would be perfect locations. I’ve had experience with my daughter on these specific places.
“Drops of Jupiter” has chartreuse yellow leaves, which are always a bright spot in the garden. Later on, during the summer, mauve pink flowers on purple calyxes appear. The calyxes are the outermost whirl of flowers, that protect the inside flowers. The inside flowers will fade away, but the purple calyxes will remain until frost.
You may eat the leaves, but they are not as strong tasting as their cousin oregano. I eat very little oregano anyway, so I won’t be munching on the leaves. The deer feel the same way about the plant and usually avoid it. The flowers will attract bees and butterflies, so it is a great plant to attract pollinators.
The height of the plant is 24 inches and will get 36 inches wide. It is a perennial, so all you have to do is plant it once. If you are afraid of the snake that was there 30 years ago, have a neighbor plant it for you. That’s all you have to do to keep this beauty. It will take care of itself, much like I have to do when my wife goes shopping for new tops.
The plant is sold under the Proven Winner brand, if you are looking for it at the garden center.
I’ve been writing this column for about 15 years, but get very little fan mail, as they call it at The News. So when I do get one, there is a lot of rejoicing at the Church household. Balloons and confetti are used in the celebration, plus dancing on the furniture and a glass of chocolate milk.
I received an email from Gregg and Barbara Yoho. In this email was a photo of Gregg’s childhood shirt, which had a cartoon picture of Captain Midnight on it, with the phrases, “Drink your Ovaltine” and “Secret Squadroom Member.” He then goes on to say, “It still fits.” I don’t have hankies from my childhood days that still fit.
If I knew these were available back then, I would have loved for Mom to buy me one, although she did keep me supplied with Ovaltine.
The subject line of the email was, “Lash says Hi.” This left me a little suspicious, since he died in 1996. But just in case he’s reading this, “Hi, Lash.”
Make your space a green space.
