Column by Gary Church: Don't let tree planting stump you later on

Planting trees in our yard can create a beautiful landscape, and help lower the use of your air conditioner during the hot summer months.
One problem is, 40 years later, they may scare you to death during a windstorm, which is true of the the storm damage I’ve observed this year.
Having them removed may take away your life savings, if you have planted the tree in the wrong location. In my neighborhood alone, the tree companies have been doing a booming business because of this problem.
If you are considering planting a tree, keep in mind that they grow much bigger than that cute little thing you just planted. I never imagined when I planted my sunburst locust tree in my front yard that, 25 years later, Penn Power had to trim it because it was growing into their wires.
So rule number one, don’t plant them under or near electric wires. I don’t think the phone or cable companies care, but you can see trucks trimming trees touching power lines every day. It’s nice that the power companies do this, but guess who pays the power companies so they have money for this? I know I’m a big contributor.
Before you plant a tree, check on how tall it will get, and how far it spreads. If the tree gets over 70 feet tall, plant it at least 20 feet from your house and power lines. As you drive around the county, you will notice that many folks have not done this. I’ve also noticed that the person who planted the trees in the wrong place has moved away and the new tenants are faced with the cost of their trimming or removal.
I don’t know who planted the silver maple in my backyard, but I am not looking forward to having it removed. I hope my wife has a big savings account somewhere for this.
So rule number two is, don’t plant silver or Norway maples. Their branches are weak and can fall on your roof, plus their roots can grow 100 feet and ruin your yard. Weeping willows, popular trees and American elms are also bad.
If you plant your own tree, or have a professional do it, you need to be aware of how deep to plant it. There is this thing called a root flare at the bottom of your trunk that needs to be above soil level. Some balled and burlap trees have this covered with soil, so you need to remove that soil, and not bury the tree past the root flare. Digging a wide hole is always good, but digging too deep a hole is bad.
Since the root flare should never be covered, you can ride around the county and notice all the trees that are being killed by the volcano-shaped mulch covering them. The rule is 3 feet of mulch, 3 inches deep, and 3 inches from the trunk of the tree.
After your tree is planted, you may want to stake it. The stake can only be used for a year and must be removed. The tree needs to swing and sway to gain strength. I never thought of trees as swingers, but I guess they are.
If you have a two-story house, a large tree is good to plant. Just plant them 15 to 20 feet from the house and wires. Large trees planted at a small one-story house, makes the house look smaller, so use the smaller trees.
Japanese maples, flowering crab trees and, dogwoods are great for a one-story home.
My old neighbor, Mike, liked to plant trees. My favorite one was the flowering weeping cherry that he planted about 4 feet from his house. It soon became apparent that the tree was going to take the roof off his house and spread into his living room. He tried trimming it, but unfortunately, that was not one of his gifts. His wife finally made him cut it down.
I miss my old neighbor Mike and all of his adventures.
I do have a new neighbor Mike, but he’s not as much fun. He does everything perfect.
Make your space a green space.
