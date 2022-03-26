My first ever promotion at Welker’s Greenhouse was to manager of the dish garden department.
I was expecting a plush office with a couple of secretaries, but that didn’t happen. My main job was to carry cases of dishes from the second floor, down two flights of stairs, to the girls making the dish gardens. I also had to make sure their tables were filled with dirt, if Squeegy or Sam didn’t have time to do it.
They eventually hired me an assistant. Before Richard Minteer started his illustrious career at the Laurel School District, he was my assistant, or as Woody called him, my “holster.” Wherever I was, Richard was right with me.
The style of planting they used was placing snake plants on the left and right sides of the back of the garden for height. At that time, snake plants costs about 7 cents a piece. Philodendrons were a little more expensive, about 25 cents each, so we only used one of them.
Finally, a florist in Erie complained that the snake plants in the back looked like rabbit ears, so we did a little change and only used one of them in the middle of the back for height.
Sansevieria, or snake plants, have changed drastically since my early years of growing them. They are now a popular house plant because they are so easy to grow, and they absorb toxins and release oxygen. If you have allergies, they are a good plant to have in your home.
They are also recommended for placing by your bed, because they release oxygen during the night.
Several years ago, they were placed in a different botanical family, Dracaena.
The new big thing in sansevieria is called the Whale Fin. Being the genius that I am, I figured out that they called it that because it looks like a whale’s fin. They make an excellent foliage plant for your desk, because they are so easy to care for. Water them every couple of weeks, and that’s it. I’m sure Jonah, if he was still alive, would have one in his office.
The other thing is, they aren’t cheap anymore. I saw prices from $35 to $100 online.
When you first receive one, it usually only has one stem, but they do form new stems from the roots.
It would be a healthy, easy-to-care-for plant for your office or home. They prefer sandy or well-drained soil.
There is another plant that used to be cheap, but now if you have to ask the price, you probably can’t afford it. R&D Greenhouses in Umatilla, Florida, has developed a new philodendron named Red Moon.
The Red Moon foliage starts out green, like normal philodendrons, then gets chartreuse and red leaves. It’s beautiful, but extremely rare at this time. The price is so high, I will never have one, unless they come out with a coupon. I love coupons.
The care is about the same as for regular philodendrons. Indirect light and planted in a well-drained potting mix, but not cactus mix. It likes temperatures between 60 and 80 degrees.
Again, the price is somewhere between $42 and $423 online. I would probably go with the $42 one.
I suppose if I ever hit the lottery, I might buy a Red Moon, but probably not the Whale Fin. Since I don’t play the lottery, that probably will never happen. I like to spend all of my hard-earned money on gas.
For all of you who are waiting patiently for our painting the kitchen update, there is no update. Everything, including paint samples, primer, roller, tray and brushes, is in the exact location as it was last week. If you ever see an ad for Kitchen Painting by Gary, I wouldn’t answer it.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.