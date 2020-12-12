Column by Gary Church: Diseased or not, there's no room for lungwort in Gary's garden

As far as I know, there isn’t any kind of law that states I have to like every plant I write about. Purchasing a lungwort is not something I am going to spend my hard-earned cash on anytime soon.
The first thing that I don’t care for about the plant is its name. In days of old, when people weren’t thinking too clearly, they thought plants that looked like body parts helped with the healing of these parts. Botanists thought the plant Pulmonaria resembled a diseased lung, thus the plant’s common name. How many people do you know who would run out and buy a plant that resembled a diseased lung? It’s a plant marketer’s nightmare. That is probably why you never see an ad for them on Monday night football.
The lungwort’s flowers are okay, but not outstanding, and they only bloom in the early spring for a short while. They do attract hummingbirds, if there are any around that early.
One of the best varieties available is the new Raspberry Splash pulmonaria.
The raspberry/pink/purple blooms appear early in the spring on heavy silver spotted leaves. After they bloom, it is suggested to cut everything back, and let the foliage regrow for the rest of the season. That way, you will have very nice spotted leaves, which will make you ponder about the health of your lungs.
Lungwort is best grown in an area that gets morning sun and afternoon shade. It will do fine in a shady area. They make a nice edging for a shady path. The only thing is, in my catalogs, they are listed for $20 per plant. Unless you are a lot richer than I am, I wouldn’t make my shady path more that two feet long. Since I receive not a single penny from the house treasurer, I would have to start selling Avon products just to make enough money to purchase two plants.
Raspberry Splash gets 12 inches tall and 1 to 2 feet wide. They are not a long-lived perennial, so to keep the crop going, you need to divide them every four years. It is best to divide them right after they bloom or in the fall.
They prefer to grow in an organic moist soil. If you have clay soil, add lots of compost, or your plants may pass away.
The deer don’t particularly like the plant either.
Another thing in life that I don’t like is when I can’t find a bath product that I’ve used for years. The reason my skin looks so wonderfully glossy is that I use Gillette Hydrating Body Wash. We spent all last week looking for it, but to no avail. In complete desperation, I bought a bottle of Dove men’s soap. It was a catastrophe.
Gillette Body Wash does not get into my eyes and cause them to burn, but the Dove one did. So with my eyes on fire, I tried to set the container down. On my Gillette bottle, it is flat on both ends. I didn’t notice that the Dove bottle had a rounded end. That’s how I set it down. It immediately fell into the tub, making the same sound as a bomb going off. I thought my wife would come running to see if I was still alive, but she was a no show.
The big problem then was that I broke the lid to the jar, which is the flat part. I can’t set the bottle down now. Instead, I have to lay it on its side, and watch the soap flow out of the bottle, and down the side of the shower. It reminds one of watching lava flow out of a volcano.
Perhaps next week my article might be a little more uplifting than a plant that resembles a lung disease, and a shower product that reminds one of Mt. Vesuvius.
Make your space a green space.
