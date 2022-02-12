You may have heard that you should plant marigolds in your vegetable garden to repel rabbits. I tried that, but quit using them after the rabbits ate my marigolds, too. All six of them.
After centuries of research, I’ve discovered that different varieties of marigolds must be used to get the full effect. I will try to explain what varieties of marigolds you will need to use to keep the critters away. There are 50 varieties, but I will cut it down to three.
Marigolds are useful in the garden. They attract bees, butterflies and lady bugs to the area where you need them to pollinate your tomato flowers.
Those slimy snails and slugs sneak on to your tomato plants at night for a snack. What’s nice is, they like marigolds better than tomatoes. If you get out of bed early and examine the marigolds, you will be able to easily spot and remove them and, of course, plan a fitting funeral for them.
The aroma of marigolds is supposed to repel creatures such at rabbits, deer, cats and snakes.
I looked out my kitchen window the other day, and thought I spotted a moose at my bird feeder. It turned out to be a short, stocky deer. Last year, the deer ate all of my back yard hostas, and I’m sure they will be back again.
There are certain kinds of marigolds that will help to repel them, which I will explain in a moment. I certainly used the wrong ones.
Marigolds trap and kill root knot nematodes, if they are a problem on your tomatoes, peppers and eggplants.
Another pest they will help with are the very popular tomato hornworms. The smell of the marigolds repels moths, which lay the eggs of the hornworm. Marigolds also attract beneficial insects including the parasitic wasp, which lays its white eggs on the hornworm, which eventually kills it.
The three most popular types of marigolds are African, French and Signet.
African marigolds are the tallest, and have pompom-type blooms. They may get 12 to 36 inches tall. These are the ones that repel the deer and rabbits, sort of like the smell of sauerkraut and fresh permanents repel me. They will need deadheaded to produce the most blooms. One variety I used a lot of is Inca.
French marigolds are shorter, usually 6 to 18 inches. This variety is the one that kills the root knot nematodes. These are also the variety that the rabbits ate. That cost me dearly, about $1.49 for a six-pack. Some French varieties have tempting names like Creme Brulee. After trying Starwood’s creme brulee, you may understand why the name is so tempting. French marigolds will need deadheaded.
The last variety is Signet. It is the best for attracting bees and does not need deadheading.
If none of these work, try Bonide Repels All, but sometimes, nothing works.
Another helpful hint that I would like to pass along has to do with men’s laundry.
A few years ago, while working the crossword puzzle in my recliner, I fell asleep. I only use the Uni-ball Air pen, because it writes at any angle, and reclining in my recliner causes an angle. Naturally I dropped the pen, which landed on my white T-shirt, causing a permanent dime-sized ink mark on my heart area.
The laundress in our home places this T-shirt at the bottom of my underwear drawer. When after my shower, I make my grand appearance at the breakfast table in my T-shirt and jeans, the laundress cases my masculine body for the stain, and realizes it’s time to wash the underwear again.
Placing a stain on your husbands T-shirts will serve notice that he is out of underwear, and it’s time to do the laundry. Another way is to just look in his drawer.
Make your space a green space.
