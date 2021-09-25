There’s a chance that I may enjoy pruning shrubs and trees a little more than I should.
I’ve been doing it all day, every day, for more than a month. It has been suggested that I might want to seek counseling, but I’m loving it too much. My pile of pruned tree and shrub branches is about 15 feet wide and 4 feet high, if that gives you some clue as to what I’ve been doing.
For this reason, I will not be planting any Kodiak diervilla (DEER-villa) in my landscape. One advertisement that I read said, “It doesn’t need to be pruned. Ever.” Now what fun is that?
Diervilla is named after the French surgeon Dr. Dierville, who discovered the plant on his 1699 visit to Canada. The shrub grows naturally from Saskatchewan to North Carolina.
Some call the plant honeysuckle, but that is not correct. (A little additional information, in order to taste the sweet nectar of the tubular flowers, they must be suckled, thus the name honeysuckle. Who knew?)
Most of you may not be familiar with this shrub, but since it is the 2021 Landscape Shrub of the Year, I thought I would bring you up to date.
Kodiak diervilla is a native shrub that is non-invasive. It is being promoted as a replacement for the burning bush, which is said to be invasive. I have grown burning bush for years, and I can’t say that it ever became a problem. But who am I to argue the the big shots? If they say rose of Sharon is invasive, I would whole heartily agree. After spraying them three times with herbicides, I still have a half a billion coming up along my creek, but not one burning bush.
Proven Winners has come out with Kodiak Orange and Kodiak Black Diervilla. They are promoting the red fall color as a replacement for the burning bush.
It is also said to be one of the easiest shrubs you will ever grow. You can plant it in sun or shade, and in both wet or dry soil. You will get the best foliage color if they have at least six hours of full sun. The shrubs grow 3 to 4 feet tall and wide.
During the summer, it gets yellow trumpet-shaped flowers that attract hummingbirds. The flowers aren’t very large, so you may have to supply the hummingbirds with a pair of bifocals to help see them.
They are said to be deer resistant, but if a deer is hungry, it may eat anything, even sauerkraut. I’ve never been that hungry.
Kodiak diervilla is perfect for an area that may not get much attention, like behind your outhouse.
Last week, I mentioned that I did not have a quarrel with anyone the whole time my wife was in Disney World. That, of course, changed as soon as her plane landed. I was told to wait for her at the bottom of the escalators, where almost all of the passengers arriving at the airport come down. While sitting there, I got a phone call. It was her. She wanted to know where I was. I very sweetly replied, “Right where I’m supposed to be!”
She told me she was by Dunkin Donuts, which right away made me think that they dropped her off somewhere in New Jersey. There was no Dunkin Donuts around me.
I told her that I would just sit there, and for her to wander around the airport until she found me.
Pretty soon, the elevator door opened and there was my bride. What happened? I was on the first floor, but she was on the second. At least it saved me a trip to New Jersey.
Make your space a green space.
