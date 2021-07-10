Column by Gary Church: Cornflowers good for attracting butterflies, and eating

One thing I look forward to each summer is constantly sitting on the patio doing absolutely nothing.
I've noticed lately while viewing my yard, that I have not seen one butterfly. I have birds, squirrels, chipmunks, deer, rabbits, and Leo the neighbor's cat visiting the yard, but no butterflies.
I do have butterfly weed in full bloom, but have not seen one butterfly on it. I might add, it is the only flower in the millions that I have growing that my wife actually likes.
I haven't made any changes in my deodorant or anything, so I don't think it's me keeping them away. If it were birds, chipmunks, or rabbits, I might think Leo had something to do with it, but he leaves the butterflies alone.
While researching to see if I have every butterfly attracting plant possible, I ran across the cornflower. You may be familiar with that name, but I wasn't. Coneflower I know, but cornflower was a new one. It is listed as a plant that attracts butterflies.
Cornflower got its name due to its overabundance in the corn fields of Europe. Corn and cornflower enjoy the same growing conditions, open sunny fields with dryer soils. Since the Brits have caught on to using herbicides in their fields for weeds, this is no longer a problem.
Cornflower is a member of the aster family, which include sunflowers, daisies, and asters. There are annual and perennial varieties available.
The reason I was not familiar with the name is we call them bachelor's buttons. They got that name for being used as a boutonniere in weddings. The groom and best man wore them indicating that they are in love or ready for courting. I don't remember what I wore, but it wasn't a bachelor's button. I just asked my wife, and she says it was a tinted yellow carnation. I went all out for me to look good. Money was no object.
Cornflowers are easily grown from seed. You can direct sow them in the garden in late spring, and several times during the summer, to create a long season crop. They can also be started indoors around the first of April.
In days of old, the most common color was blue. But due to their popularity, they have come out with different colors.
The flowers are thistle-like and get about the size of a quarter. Bees and butterflies adore them, not for the color, but for the sweet nectar.
It hurts me to say this, but the blooms are edible. What's worse, they taste like cucumbers. I don't have any meals planned in the near future that include eating cornflowers, although corn season is just around the corner. That I do enjoy.
If you want to grow the perennial cornflower, the botanical name is Centaurea montana. Just think of the state. The annual one is Centaurea cyranus. For censored reasons, you will have to make up your own reminder.
I do have zinnias planted this year that attract butterflies. I checked on them the other day, and although they are not supposed to be bothered by rabbits, someone stole the tops of the plants. I do have a suspect in mind, but I don't want to get on the bad side of him because I may not get an Easter basket.
I'm betting that before this article hits the paper, butterflies will show up from all over the world, just to prove me wrong. I will be sitting there, waiting. A big celebration dinner is planned, minus the cornflower.
Make your space a green space.
