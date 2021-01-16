Most of my childhood education came from my neighbors, the Marshall kids. What ever they did, I did. Those were fun times.
There was a small woods in the back of our house, where we spent many hours climbing trees and playing hide and go seek. One wild tree that I remember was the chokecherry tree. The importance of that tree was the berries. We picked them, loaded them in our bean shooters, and tried to kill each other by shooting them at all the kids.
That was more than 70 years ago. I thought I would take a look back to days of old, and see exactly what a chokecherry was, and why was it called a chokecherry.
The botanical name is Prunus virginiana, which puts it in the cherry family, also related to the shrub rose. So far so good.
Flowers are produced in racemes, about 4 inches long, and are the typical white cherry flower. Again, everything is, as my friend Larry Blews would say, “copacetic.”
The berries arrive after the flowers fall. As I remember, we picked them while they were small and still green. That way they fit in our shooters.
Seventy years later, I’ve learned that the pit of that berry is poisonous. How we survived childhood is a miracle.
The leaves, stems, and seeds contain a toxin called hydrocyanic acid. The berries are sour and bitter, which is where it got its name.
I don’t have any recollection of them ripening as a child, and I never ate one. They were only used as ammunition for our shooters.
After the pits have been removed, and tons of sugar added, they are edible. They are a good source of fiber, vitamin K, manganese, potassium and vitamin B6.
Should you decide to grow one in your yard, they grow well in moist soil. They get about 12 feet tall, and have a tendency to spread via suckering.
If your desire all of your life has been to attract bears to your yard, they, along with elk, deer, moose, and coyotes, are attracted to the tree. Birds eat the fruit, along with cattle and sheep, should you have any on hand. On Bluff Street, no bears, cows, sheep, or coyotes bothered us. My dog Peekie kept us safe from everything, especially the meter readers and the mailman. People walking down the street always crossed before they got to our house, because of our protector. We never had to lock our doors.
Although the fruits contain poisons, a horse would have to eat more than 10 pounds of berries to cause it any problems.
Chokecherry is the official fruit of North Dakota, should Alexa ever ask that on the “Question of the Day.”
We had quite a variety of trees in those woods. I never knew the value of them as a kid. The toby tree, Catalpas, produced long seed capsules, which were good for hitting each other, or used as whips. I was always Lash LaRue who was a cowboy who used a whip.
The monkey ball tree, known as the Osage, produced nice large fruits that could be substituted for a softball. Even if we weren’t playing ball, I would toss one to Ronnie Marshall, who would hit it with his bat, and smash it into a hundred pieces.
I am so thankful that cell phones weren’t invented when I was a kid. I may not have ended up as an official member of Captain Midnight’s Secret Squad Room. Yes, I drank Ovaltine, and had a Secret Squad Room Decoder.
Those were the days I’ll never forget.
Make your space a green space.
