One of my favorite plants, although I’ve never grown it, is the old-fashioned bleeding heart.
If you aren’t familiar with it, the perennial plant has arching stems that produce heart-like flowers with what looks like blood drops dripping from them. Doesn’t that sound beautiful?
Another thing about this plant is the fern-like foliage that appears in the spring but then dies back for the rest of the season. You basically are left with a bald spot in your flower bed, sort of like the one on the top of my head.
The old-fashioned bleeding heart also has to be grown in shade and needs to be kept moist. When they are in bloom, they are spectacular, which is why the botanical name is Dicentra spectabilis. Spectabilis means showy.
There is another variety from my friends at Walters Gardens, which is coming out this year and being distributed by Proven Winners called Pink Diamonds. Now everybody knows hearts are red, but the Pink Diamond flowers are a two-tone pink.
Another big difference is that these are considered an alpine variety, which means they grow naturally in a cold, sunny area with well-drained soil. Old-fashioned bleeding hearts need shade; Pink Diamond grows best in full sun.
Unlike the old-fashioned bleeding heart, Pink Diamond does not loose its foliage during the summer, and continues to bloom until fall. It blooms heavy in the spring and fall, but may also produce blooms during the summer months, with no bald spots.
Pink Diamonds are shorter than the other bleeding hearts. They get 12 to 16 inches tall and wide, so they should be planted in the front of your garden bed. I don’t understand why more heart doctors don’t have them planted at their offices. I think it would be cute.
Regardless of which type you grow, the clumps can be divided to produce more plants. Also if you leave the blooms on, they will reseed, although you may be dead before they get large enough to bloom. The clumps are best divided in the spring or fall.
They can also be grown from tubers, which you may find in a package at a garden center. Plant them one inch deep, with the eyes on top. The ones grown in the shade need to be kept moist, but the ones grown in the sun, not so much.
Personally, I like the old-fashioned flowers better than the alpine, but you get a lot more blooms with the alpine variety. It’s a trade off.
You ask, why are the folks at Walters Gardens my friends?
The answer is simple, they send me free plants to trial. I am extremely fond of free stuff. You know when you put something out in your driveway and write “FREE” on it? I’m usually the guy that takes it.
Right now, I have six empty boxes of Special K cereal in my office, because you can get free K-Cup pods if you send in the code.
The reason why the boxes are still here is that I’m old and haven’t figured out how to send in the code yet. My wife is tickled pink to have all of these empty cereal boxes laying around. She also doesn’t quite understand why I want the free K-Cups because we don’t use our Keurig coffee maker anymore. She just doesn’t get it, they’re free!
Make your space a green space.
