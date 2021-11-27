I spent most of my greenhouse career at Weingartner’s. One of my favorite duties there was buying foliage plants from Florida to sell at the Wilmington Road florist shop. There’s nothing like buying every plant you like and having someone else pay for it.
One foliage plant that I always bought was the Fatsia japonica. It is called by a few other names like Aralia Sieboldii or Japanese Aralia.
The plant is from southern Japan and Korea. In the U.S., it is used as a landscape plant in the south. Up here in the North Pole area, it can be used as a house plant.
Wouldn’t you know it, after I retired they came out with a new variety called Spider Web. If Weingartner’s still existed, you definitely would see this variety growing in the greenhouse.
The leaves are palmate, which means they resemble the palm of your hand, and get 12 inches wide. Indoors, the plant will get about 6 feet tall, but I have never seen one get that big. I would bet 3 feet tall is all they would get in Pennsylvania.
Spider Web leaves have a white splashed and dotted variegation. Outside, they change with the season, but inside, not so much. They will also flower outside, but not inside.
It’s not good to overwater them. About once a week should be fine during the spring and summer growing season. During the winter, the growth stops, so once every two weeks should be fine.
The plant should be in an east-facing window. If you have a hard time with directions, that would be facing Butler. If you get up early and watch where the sun rises, that is also the east.
I’m not sure of the cost of this plant anymore. There was a time when I was in charge of pricing foliage, and, for the first time ever, I am going to reveal the process.
When one greenhouse where I worked sent me to Florida to supervise a truck getting loaded, I found out some things. A 10-inch pot containing a schefflera plant costs $3.50 to grow. When I would purchase one, the grower would naturally double the price and sell it for $7. At that time, it would cost $3 to get it to New Castle from Apopka, Florida. Now the plant cost us $10.
After the plant is unloaded off the trailer, it has to acclimate, or get used to the northern climate. It is placed in the greenhouse for anywhere from two weeks to a month. This does not happen at some of the big box stores.
After the acclimation process, the florist shop calls and has an order for one. I then add five measly bucks to the plant, so the florist pays the greenhouse $15. A normal retail markup is to double the price, so now the $3.50 plant is sold for $30.
When I visit florist shops, I do notice a huge difference in what I used to charge and what they are charging now. Costs have gone up significantly.
I hope I didn’t bore you to death, but it is something I’ve always wanted to share. There are a few other things that I would like to share, but I have no way of putting a video in my column. I bet you would all love to see the video of my wife singing along with the band at a wedding we attended, the Sha La La part of “Brown-Eyed Girl.” I had no idea that she knew the words.
Make your space a green space.
