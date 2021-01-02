Column by Gary Church: Candela Pink will light up the garden this year

Just to let you know, I was good this year and got everything that I asked for on Christmas.
Santa did get a little creative when he needed something to fill up my stocking. The deodorant container looked very familiar and, sure enough, it was missing from my bathroom shelf. Another item was the huge bottle of Scope. That took up a lot of room, so there wasn’t much space left for candy, just some peppermint sticks. My breath is sure going to be fresh this year.
At the bottom of my wife’s stocking was a nicely wrapped bottle of Zero Gatorade. Santa knows it contains electrolytes, which are supposed to improve one’s mood. Thank you Santa for that thoughtful gift. I’m looking forward to the results.
It is now 2021 and All American Selections (AAS) has come out with their list of new plants that have excelled in their trial gardens. They compare new plants along with some older plants. The new introduction has to grow better than the others for it to make the list.
This year, be on the lookout for Celosia Kelos Candela Pink. To be sure you get the right plant, you will need to read the tag. Make sure the word Candela is mentioned, which is a measurement of light. A candle has one candela of light, if Alexa ever asks you that, on the question of the day.
Candela Pink has the shape of a candelabra. Being older than dirt, this brings back memories of the 1952 to 1955 Liberace TV show. He always had a candelabra on his piano. Unfortunately, I never had one on mine, which is probably why I never got on TV. Liberace did pass by me once at the Pittsburgh airport, but he didn’t say “hi” or anything, so I didn’t speak to him either. I was only 10 at the time.
In most of my lectures, when talking about container gardening, I suggest that spikes in the center of your planters are a little out of style. This new celosia would work perfectly, and be more colorful, than a single spike. Who wouldn’t want a candelabra in the center of their flower pot? You just might get the urge to take up piano lessons.
This celosia will reach a height of 25 to 30 inches. AAS reports that it was still in bloom two months after all the other celosias had faded away. All of your other plants may be dead, but Celosia Kelos Candela Pink will keep on blooming. One judge compared it to the Energizer Bunny.
The 10- to 15-inch blooms do not need to be deadheaded, plus it has strong stems and does not need to be staked. The foliage, which deer do not bother, is a burgundy green.
Celosia is an annual plant in our area. As of right now, I have no idea where you can purchase this variety, but be on the lookout for it. It bloom from late spring until fall, so it may not be in bloom in the garden center.
Containers aren’t the only place that it can be used. It can also be grown in the back of your flower garden. If you have a lot of cash, make a whole bed of them. If they are still in bloom at Christmas, add some lights.
Since it is a new year, I’ve made a few New Year’s resolutions. First, I will write the current date on my checks, instead of writing 2020. Second, I may get my car washed. And finally, I’m going to get a new breakfast shirt to wear during the summer. My neighbors are getting a little tired of my present tropical look, plus most of the buttons are missing, showing off a lot of my physique.
Happy New Year everyone!
Make your space a green space.
