Good garden writers should be able to say nice things about plants that they may not particularly care for. This column will be a test to see if I can successfully do that.
I have personally witnessed bags of salad greens as restaurants receive them. What I saw was a bag full of lettuce, with one corner filled with fine carrots strips and the other corner with red cabbage. These are then mixed together by the restaurant chef and served to you as a colorful salad. I enjoy looking at these colorful additives so much that I remove them from my salad and gaze at them laying on the table. Who would want to eat something so beautiful?
In 1972 – yes, I may be a little late reporting this – Cabbage Ruby Ball was declared the winner in the All-American Selections edible vegetable category. One of the winning attributes was it could remain in the garden for 6 to 8 weeks without splitting. That means you don’t have to eat all of your cabbage plants in one week.
Ruby Ball gets 6- to 8-inch heads and weighs 3 to 4 pounds. It is very rich in anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory properties. If you have an inflammatory somewhere, eating a head of Ruby Ball cabbage could be the cure.
How am I doing so far?
Cabbage likes to be planted in aged manure or compost. The cheapest way to do this is by taking a shovel and bucket with you when you are traveling through one of our rural townships. When you spot some brown stuff along the road, get out the shovel and bucket and pick up some free manure. Let it age and mix it into your soil. This sounds so very appetizing.
Red Ruby cabbage has been updated and is now Red Ruby Improved. It matures in 65 days. This means if you run out and plant them today, you will have your table adorned with this beautiful red cabbage by July 26. I know it’s hard to control your enthusiasm, but try to finish reading my column before you hustle outside and start planting.
Cabbages are cool weather vegetables, but this variety tolerates heat better than the others. It is also said to have a sweeter flavor compared to the other crappy tasting cabbage.
Cabbage is in the Brassica family. The other members of this family are broccoli, cauliflower, rutabaga, turnip and choy, just in case there are two of you out there who actually eat this stuff. You should not plant any member of this family in the same spot over a three-year period. If you do, you have a chance of getting clubroot disease. The signs of clubroot are stunted growth, wilting and yellowing. The signs of your family hating this group will be, they won’t eat it.
Another thing that will love your cabbage is those little white butterflies you see fluttering around your yard. Instead of going to a maternity ward, they lay their eggs in your cabbage. When they hatch, the little worms start feeding on your cabbage leaves and pooping on them – a lot! Bt spray is good for getting rid of these.
Cabbage plants need a steady supply of water, so don’t just plant them and forget about the thirsty little things. It is suggested to use a 10-10-10 fertilizer at planting and, after a few weeks, switch to a high nitrogen fertilizer.
What I like most about this hard junky stuff that is sitting in my salad bowl is it is easy to see and can be removed with ease.
I think I have done a remarkable job of writing about this vegetable, without giving away whether I care for it or not. Perhaps a Pulitzer Prize may be in my future.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.