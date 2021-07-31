As old age starts to set in, I find myself looking for plants that have the words “low maintenance” somewhere in the description.
I really enjoy pruning shrubs, until later that evening when my hand starts cramping so bad I can’t work the crossword puzzle. My hand looks like something out of a horror movie.
Fothergilla or bottlebrush plant is a shrub related to witch hazel, which requires no pruning and has three seasons of interest.
Most plants are named after somebody, and this particular one was named after physician, botanist and gardener, John Fothergill. If you don’t remember him, that’s okay. He died in 1780, four years after the Declaration of Independence was signed.
The blooms of the bottlebrush plant appear in early spring. They have a honey scent, which attracts pollinators looking for a bite to eat. I bet you can’t guess what the flowers look like? You’re correct, they resemble white bottle brushes. I don’t think we have a bottle brush in the kitchen at this time, but maybe I can get my wife one for her upcoming birthday. She’ll enjoy that.
The blooms last for two to three weeks, then fade away, leaving a bluish green foliage for the rest of the summer.
In the fall, the leaves turn a combination of colors, such as red, orange and purple.
There is a newer variety, which does not get as tall as the older ones, called “Legend of the Small” bottlebrush.
Legend of the Small will only get 24 to 30 inches tall, and 24 to 36 inches wide. It’s nice for a small hedge, or planted alone in any garden.
It is nice to plant it somewhere where you can enjoy the flowers’ aroma, when they are in bloom. If you don’t have a spot like that, you will just have to walk over to it and get a whiff. Be sure not to smell the flower with a bee having dinner on it, or you may end up with a very puffy nose. The plant prefers full sun, but can be grown under trees, if they get at least four hours of sun.
Fothergilla is deer resistant, which is nice if you have an apple tree that deer visit for some apple dumplings this time of the year. They should leave the bottlebrush alone.
Flowers bloom on old wood, so you should never prune it. That should help with the hand cramping.
Although burning bushes are very popular, they can become invasive. Try planting Fothergilla instead, and still get the nice fall color.
Last week, I mentioned that I was looking for a gas can with an air vent. I also said that I would be discreet if anyone found such a thing.
Sure enough, I got an email from “Mr. Ed” who wrote, “Some of the best money I’ve ever spent was on an EZ-Pour sprout. I even bought a pile of them and gave them to my kids as presents.”
It’s a plastic sprout that you can attach air vents to by drilling a hole in the plastic can.
Thank you Mr. Ed. I am going to spend the 12 bucks, and get one of these. I probably won’t be as generous and get one for my wife, because she doesn’t own a gas can. Mr. Ed says there are lots of videos on how to install them.
I hope I have been able to help with some of the problems you may be facing as old age creeps in. If you’re still having problems with some of the crossword puzzle clues, Google the Crossword Nexus site and get the help you need. There are some clues that I have never heard of, so I may cheat a little bit for the answer. I think you still get to go to Heaven doing this.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.