Let’s take a few minutes out of our busy holiday schedules and discuss nuts. I’m not talking about that one member of your family who is a little strange, but botanical nuts.
First, we have to define what a nut is. Nuts are things that grow on trees, that have a hard shell, and that are edible. A nut implies that the shell does not open to release the seed. Chestnuts, hazelnuts, and acorns are nuts. My brother Bill wasn’t too far from making this list.
My wife enjoys nuts, so I usually get her a can for Christmas, along with something spectacular for the kitchen. She likes cashews and pistachios, which I hate to inform everyone aren’t nuts, but seeds.
Cashews are a seed from a drupe. A drupe is a type of fruit with an outer flesh and with a seed inside. Peaches, plums, and cherries are drupes. When you eat a cashew, you are eating the seed of the cashew apple, which grows along with the fruit. It actually hangs below the fleshy fruit instead of forming inside. They are picked, shelled, and roasted before being sent to market. Botanically, the label should read cashew seeds, not cashew nuts.
The shell of the cashew is poisonous. It is in the same family as poison ivy and poison oak, so the shell has to be discarded before it gets put out for retail, or some of you may scratch yourself to death. Pistachios are also members of the cashew family, so the same thing applies to them.
I remember as a young boy visiting the peanut counter inside G.C. Murphy’s on East Washington Street. My mother, also a lover of cashews, would purchase a bag to bring home. I hated them, and still do to this day. Sometimes she would buy peanuts, which I did enjoy. I would have preferred a bag of candy or popcorn though.
But are peanuts a nut?
It’s weird, but they aren’t. They don’t grow on trees; they grow underground. Peanuts are legumes, which are related to peas and beans. Since no pea has ever passed my lips, I’d like to suggest a container of Spanish peanuts on the table instead of a bowl of those yucky peas. I would eat those, although I would probably get yelled at for a few of their skins falling on the floor. I’m a battered husband.
A big hit that Burl Ives use to sing was, “Eating Guber Peas.” Burl said a soldier during the Civil War named Guber pulled up a plant and ate what was growing around the roots. Guber peas are called peanuts today, in most areas.
You ask, what other things are inside my can of mixed nuts that aren’t nuts?
Almonds are also a drupe seed of the almond tree. It is in the plum family. In days of old, almonds were used to throw at newlyweds, because they thought it would help them increase fertility and have kids. Another thing for the church janitor to clean up. Most of the almonds you eat today are grown in California.
After looking at the list of drupe seeds, I have discovered that I don’t eat any of them. In fact, my most hated food on this planet, the coconut, is also a drupe fruit.
I would go on to tell you that strawberries and blackberries aren’t berries, but maybe at a later time. That might be too much disappointment thrown at you at one time.
Make your space a green space.
