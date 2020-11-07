Column by Gary Church: Berried Treasure gets the vote for container gardens

Now that the election is over, you can start pondering what you are going to plant in your spring containers. It is my pleasure to assist you with that decision.
Are you tired of planting the same old stuff every year? Do you want to grow something both pretty and edible? Are you tired of all of these questions?
Let me introduce you to “Berried Treasure Red” Fragaria ananassa, or as we commoners call it, strawberry plants.
Berried Treasure is an award-winning strawberry from Proven Winners, listed under their Proven Harvest plants. It is the first strawberry with semi-double flowers. If I played the trumpet, I’d be tooting it right now, scaring all the neighbors half to death.
Picture this, you have a beautiful flowering plant with double flowers and you can reach over anytime, pick a strawberry and eat it, all while relaxing on the patio. You will have to provide your own shortcake, if that’s what you prefer to go with the strawberry you pick. I wouldn’t bake too large of a shortcake, just sayin’.
You should plant your strawberry in at least a 10-inch container or hanging basket. It can be mixed in with other flowers in a combo pot for additional color.
Berried Treasures will get 12 to 16 inches tall and 18 to 24 inches wide.
The only trick to growing your own strawberries is keeping the soil moist and giving them full sun. A good feeding program will keep you in strawberries the whole summer. Proven Winners suggests a weekly feeding of their water soluble fertilizer.
Notice I used the word “you.” I doubt there will be enough berries at one time to share with anyone else in the family, especially if you have the reputation of being a hog.
I saw them listed in catalogs at $7.99 for a 4.25-inch pot. If you want enough to feed the whole family, it may be cheaper to buy the strawberries at the grocery store. Another way to purchase them, which would be a lot less expensive, is to buy the seeds. They sell three packs of 15 seeds for $16.
The seeds will have to be started indoors, around April 1. When you plant them in the garden, they should be planted 36 inches apart. It will take two to three months before you get fruit.
During the growing season, to keep your strawberry plant looking good, trim the dead flowers back. The plant will also get runners. You have the choice of pruning them off, or letting them grow down the sides of the container.
It takes four weeks from flower to fruit, so you should be able to time when to put the shortcake in the oven. Way back when my wife actually used the oven, she made a delicious shortcake. I remember it well. If you want the recipe, ask her. I think she may be able to remember that far back.
Strawberry plants are winter hardy in our area. At the end of the season, remove the dead stems, just above the soil line. You can cover the soil with grass or straw. Try to let the plants still be visible, but the soil covered.
There is more good news. Berried Treasures comes in colors. You can chose from red, pink or white flowers. Please try to contain your excitement. Take a nitro pill if necessary.
Make your space a green space.
