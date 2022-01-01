I learned at a very young age that there are 52 weeks in a year. Unfortunately, I only enjoy 51 of them because, on the 52nd week, I know what’s coming.
The week after Christmas, my wife waits in anticipation for a knock on the door. No, it’s not Publishers Clearing House bringing her a check, it’s Don Bowden.
Don is a very nice gentleman and it is a always a pleasure to see him, except when he comes to the house bearing gifts the week after Christmas. That’s when Don’s homemade sauerkraut is ready, and he makes his personal deliveries to friends who like sauerkraut. Unfortunately, my wife is one of them.
While visiting with Don, he told me what all went in to making his secret blend. I am now going to reveal the recipe that was brought over from Transylvania by his father, Michael Bodendorfer, and passed on to Don 70 years ago.
You may wonder why there was a name change in the family. Don says that during World War II, Germans weren’t real popular in the United States, thus the name change.
The first step in making sauerkraut is purchasing the cabbage. Don says the best cabbage in the area is at Amos Hostetler’s on Orchard Road outside of New Wilmington. If you go to Andy Mast’s, you will pass it on the left. He purchases 300 pounds there, but also buys 800 pounds at other places. Doing the math I learned in school, that’s more than a half a ton of cabbage.
Now you ask, how does one person handle all that cabbage? The answer is, he doesn’t. Somehow he talks his grandsons into helping. He starts teaching them when they are 4 years old.
Josh’s job is to cut the core out. I’m not sure how Josh does it, but it is suggested that your cut the cabbage in half, and then make a V cut by the core at the bottom of the cabbage, then remove it.
Kurt’s job is to remove all the bad leaves. I don’t know how he chooses the bad ones; I think they are all bad.
Kyle gets to do the cabbage stomp, after Randy cuts it.
You are probably asking, what does Grandpa Don do, just give orders?
Don’s job is to place all of the stomped leaves into a pail. He has a 15-gallon pail, two 12-gallon pails, and one 10-gallon pail.
He adds a layer of salt, a layer of dill seed and a layer of apples to the leaves.
His final move is to place a board over the smelly stuff, and place it in the basement, at 65 degrees to ferment for six weeks. He added that the first week, it bubbles. Isn’t that cute?!
I asked, “Doesn’t that make your house stink?”
He actually thinks it smells good. I sort of disagree with him. The smell by itself could cause countless people to remove their noses.
The week after Christmas, he starts delivering the bags to his friends. Unfortunately, my wife is one of them.
It’s nice that Don has talents other than making sauerkraut. He has been a down marker at Laurel football games since the Civil War. He also sings in the Eintracht Maennerchor, which sang the National Anthem at the Youngstown Phantoms game on Military Appreciation Night.
I’ve found that it is best to look for the good side of a person. Take myself for instance. Did you know that one time, I went fishing with Bob Budai and his little brother Jimmy? Jimmy fell in the water and would have drowned if it were not for me. I very calmly said to Bob, “Your brother’s drowning.” Bob immediately dove in the water and saved his life. I’m a hero.
