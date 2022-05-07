I was just going over my list of sample plants that I am about to receive. At the very top was Agastache. It’s not a plant that I am really familiar with, and probably many of you aren’t either.
First thing on the list of things to know about it is how in the world to pronounce it. The listed pronunciation is ah-GAH-stuh-kee. That’s Greek for something, but I may use my own pronunciation. Agastache is native to North America, so how it got a Greek name, is difficult to understand. I will just go with the flow.
Then there are the other names that the plant goes by such as anise hyssop or hummingbird mint. As you might have figured out, it is a plant that attracts pollinators, which seems to be the big thing nowadays.
The good news is it is said to be one of the easiest perennials to grow. If you have the natural ability to kill every plant that you come in contact with, you might want to give this one a try.
As I mentioned, the major benefit of Agastache is it attracts hummingbirds, butterflies and bees. We all like to sit on the patio and watch the butterflies and hummingbirds visit our plants, but bees aren’t that popular, especially if you have a dreaded fear of them. For this reason, I would not plant them near a spot where there is a lot of human activity. I have a bush that attracts bees, and I have never had a problem with them interrupting their delicious meal of nectar to pay any attention to little old me passing by.
The varieties that I will be sampling are from the Proven Winners Premier Collection. They are from the Agastache Meant to Bee varieties named Queen Nectarine and Royal Raspberry.
The Agastaches are in the mint family. You can tell this by looking at the stems. Square stems are a sign of mints. The varieties that I am testing are a little taller than others, growing to a height and width of 32 inches. But no fear, they do not need to be staked.
What they do need is full sun and a well-drained soil. If their tiny feet get wet over the winter, they may not return next year because of root rot.
Yes, they do get flowers. You can expect them to bloom from mid to late summer. The flowers will cover the top two-thirds of the plants. They do reseed themselves, but the seeds that germinate may not resemble their parents. You know how much trouble that can cause.
If you want to be sure to keep the same variety, remove the seeds before they fall and divide the plants every three to five years. Another way is to leave the seeds on and let the goldfinch eat them. They will thank you for it.
For those of you who, like myself, spent millions on tulip bulbs last fall and discovered this spring that the rabbits ate every plant but two, rabbits and deer usually avoid plants in the mint family. Yes, your Agastaches will be safe from Rudolph and Bugs Bunny.
Don’t forget kids, tomorrow is Mother’s Day. Mom is probably sitting by her window, just waiting for you to show up with the largest flowering hanging basket ever grown to hang on her porch. Mother’s Day is also a favorite of all dads, because all they have to do is eat the goodies at the buffet and possibly water the hanging basket for the rest of the summer. Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers!
