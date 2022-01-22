Are you the type of gardener that likes it when people look at your plant and ask,”What is that weird-looking thing?” If you are, then I’ve got the right plant for you.
All American Selections (AAS) has named Eggplant Icicle F1 as the 2022 edible vegetable winner of the year, although I would argue with them that it is a fruit not a vegetable.
I don’t know how many of you grow white eggplants and, personally, I have never seen one, but they sure would look cute growing on your patio. They would make a great conversation starter instead of politics.
The difference between this white eggplant and other white varieties is it has larger fruits and fewer seeds. In addition to that, the skin does not turn yellow, and it has reduced spine so you don’t feel like you’ve just picked a fruit off a porcupine.
Eggplant Icicle averages eight to nine cylindrical fruits per plant, which are 7 inches long. They will grow both in a container or in the ground, as long as there is full sun and you keep them watered.
To grow them in a container, you will need an 18- to 24-inch pot. The plant does get about 4 feet tall and may need staked with a post or tomato cage.
The first harvest should be about 60 days after transplanting them to the garden, just in time to enter them in the Lawrence County Fair. You will probably win.
Growing up in a home that only ate southern cooking, there are a lot of foods that I had never heard of until later in life. I remember the kids in ninth grade wanting to have a pizza party, and I had no idea what pizza was. Eggplant came a lot later in life. My only taste of eggplant came when I was walking through the Wilmington High School cafeteria, and I saw trays of what I thought were cookies. I took one bite out of it and realized that I was not correct in my identification. Fortunately I lived, but didn’t learn my lesson. Another time at a southern family reunion, my daughter and I thought we were getting cookies, and they turned out to be liver. We almost needed Life Flight.
One of the judges for the AAS has an 11-year-old son. The judge was quite surprised when, after he breaded and fried his Icicle eggplant, and gave his son some and he actually asked for seconds. Everyone has their own taste, and if I had to eat eggplant before leaving the table, I’d still be there. My wife, on the other hand, loves it but, of course, she’s not southern.
My argument whether it is a fruit or vegetable is that fruits contains seeds. Vegetables are like lettuce, cabbage, cauliflower and other yucky stuff of that nature.
Eggplant Icicles are cute, at least in the pictures. They can be grown from seed or by transplant. If grown from seed, it will take 80 days, and you may miss the fair.
The botanical name for eggplant is Solanum melongena. They originally came from India and Southeast Asia. Back in the 1700s the European versions had small yellow or white fruits, that looked like goose or chicken eggs, thus the nickname. It is closely related to the tomato, pepper and potato.
As far as I know, eggplant has never been prepared in my home. Of course, as of late, neither have a lot of other things. I guess that’s why they have restaurants. One can order eggplant, while the other person can eat chicken. I would be the chicken-eating person.
Make your space a green space.
