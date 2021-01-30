Fads come and fads go.
I remember, as a kid, when hula hoops came out. My neighbors all got one, so I had to beg Mom to get me one. She finally broke down and made the big purchase. Yes, I did learn how to use it. I didn’t do any tricks or anything, but I could make it go round.
That fad has passed us by, which is great, because I don’t think I could hula hoop anymore. My biggest fear would be throwing my back out, or worse, my pants falling down while hooping. I think some exercise places may still use the hula hoop, but the demand is not like it used to be.
Another trend that comes and goes is house plants. Back in the ‘70s, they were a hot commodity, but like the hula hoop, people lost interest in them. But, like Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Terminator,” they are back!
One reason why they have become popular again is their ability to purify the air in your home. Sales have really taken off since the COVID-19 pandemic, because people are now working from home. Greens in the home help one to relax.
Should you ever work in a greenhouse that raises foliage plants, the first plant you become familiar with is the philodendron. I would say in my lifetime, I’ve used over a hundred thousand of them, especially in dish gardens. Can it really be called a dish garden without a philodendron in the front?
Most members in the philodendron family tend to vine, like ivy. Today’s plant that we are going to discuss is an upright philodendron, which does not vine.
Let me introduce you to the Congo Rojo philodendron. This plant, which is native to South America, is a beauty. The new leaves emerge as a deep, shiny red. As they age, they fade to a burgundy green. For those who took French instead of Spanish, “rojo” is Spanish for red.
It is a large-leaf philodendron that would mainly be used as a floor plant. It gets about two to three feet tall and three feet wide, depending on how many plants you have in the container. Placing it in a narrow hallway may not be the best spot. You may have to be like Tarzan to get past it.
Congo Rojo needs bright light, but not direct sun. Place it in the brightest spot in your house, without the sun’s rays actually hitting it. If the plant is getting leggy, it is not getting enough light.
So the plant doesn’t get one-sided and flop over, it should be rotated every few weeks. That may be the problem I’m having with my stomach, I’m not rotating it enough.
The plant does enjoy being fertilized. Apply any indoor plant food, about once a month, to keep it growing. Small leaves show you aren’t feeding it enough. Large leaves show you have been feeding the plant correctly.
If you want to go into the Congo Rojo business, they are easily propagated. Cut the stem just above the root, and stick it in water. When the roots form, plant it, and open up your shop. Two to three plants per container will give you the fullest look. I use the same system when eating hot dogs to get the fullest look.
Water the plant when the top inch of soil is dry.
Another fad that has passed us by is calypso pants. I used to have a pair of bright red ones, which I really looked good in. But I can’t say that I ever actually did the calypso, dancing was never my thing. Plus, I was a wallflower, which is probably why I ended up in the plant business.
Make your space a green space.
