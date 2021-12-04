It was suggested by one of the big wigs at The News office that I write an article on Christmas gifts for gardeners. If your wife, sister-in-law, or Uncle Pete is into gardening, I’ve come up with three gifts that would satisfy any gardener and put you into the gift-giving hall of fame.
You can view all of these gifts at thegrommet.com.
First on my list is a garden apron from Ironwood Tools. This apron has 12 pockets and resembles a bulletproof vest.
When I am out mowing my lawn, or doing any kind of gardening, there are several things that I must have with me. This apron has enough pockets to handle most of my needs.
Now I realize that my needs and your needs may differ. Any time I go outside, I need a pocket for my police scanner, landline phone, and cell phone. In addition to that, I also use pruners, a trowel, loppers, a 12-gallon plastic container, tree saw, watering can, fertilizer, measuring cup, garden sprayer and pitch fork. Not all of that will fit into the apron, but a lot of them do.
As an added feature, this apron has a zippered pocket for your cell phone. My cell phone is one object that I have lost a few times while gardening. Having a zippered pocket would be perfect. Plus, get this, there are two pockets for pencils. With my memory, I must write things down within 10 seconds of hearing them, or I forget what I wanted to remember. I might substitute a pen for a pencil, in case I forgot a pad and had to write the message on my elbow.
In addition to using the pocket for a pencil, if you tend to snack while gardening, you can use one pencil pocket for a couple of pretzels.
There is also a loop for hanging your hatchet. How exciting!
The apron sells for $39.95.
Next on the list is something every male should get his wife who loves to garden. Just think how her eyes will light up when she opens a six-pack of Cow Manure Natural Brew.
Finally, she will have a way to feed her flowers with cow manure and no stinky smell. Just take one tea bag and let it steep in a one- to five-gallon bucket of water for one to three days. Then pour it into your favorite watering can, and water and feed your plants, without puking.
Dry cow manure in bags is a heavy item. Save your wife’s back by getting her this quaint gift. She will love you for it and it only costs 20 bucks and is very easy to wrap. You might be able to put it in a gift bag and add some confetti. This is a win-win product.
Last on my gift suggestion list is Pops Hummingbird Swing. Hummingbird visits sometimes last for only an instant. This could be because of a lack of hummingbird furniture on your part.
For $11.95 you can purchase a swing for them to sit on while they take a little breather. Hang it about two feet from the feeder and, after a snack, they will hop on the swing for a few moments of relaxation. It is not recommended to hang it from a tree.
I understand that coming up with gift ideas is sometimes hard, especially for me.
My wife doesn’t garden. If she did, I wouldn’t have had to buy her that beautiful Kohler elongated toilet seat for her birthday. I could have given her the Cow Manure Natural Tea Bags instead.
Make your space a green space.
