Ten years ago next Groundhog Day’s eve, the telephone on Rose Brown’s desk rang.
The call was no surprise — she’d been told a day earlier to expect it. But the message shocked her.
“What?” she said. Then, “Yes, I’ll hold.”
She clapped her hand over the receiver, looked at me across the room and mouthed the remarkable part.
“It’s the president!”
A few minutes later, President Barack Obama came on the call to tell her that her husband —Army Sgt. Leslie Halasz Sabo Jr., killed nearly 42 years earlier in a Cambodian jungle clearing — was about to receive the Medal of Honor, the United States military’s highest award for combat valor.
A few weeks ago, the family of Army Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe learned, probably in a similar fashion, that he would join the pantheon of the United States’ greatest military heroes.
President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Honor to Cashe, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz and Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee, today in a White House ceremony.
The Associated Press reported that Celiz, an Army Ranger, died after stepping between Taliban fighters and a U.S. helicopter evacuating wounded in 2018. Plumlee, a Special Forces soldier, fought off Taliban insurgents in 2013 during a massive attack in Afghanistan.
Cashe’s path from battlefield death to immortality was remarkably similar to that of Sabo, a Lawrence County resident who received the Medal of Honor May 16, 2012.
Both soldiers sacrificed themselves to save others. Both soldiers were initially given lesser medals. Both soldiers waited years for the recognition they deserved.
And both soldiers earned that recognition only after determined campaigning by the former comrades whose lives they saved.
Cashe was in the Bradley’s gunnery turret on Oct. 17, 2005, near the city of Daliaya, Iraq, when the vehicle set off an improvised explosive device.The blast ignited a fuel cell, which splashed gasoline onto Cashe. The Bradley burst into flame with six of his men and an Iraqi translator trapped inside. Unless he took action, they would all perish in the inferno.
So Cashe ran into hell with a gasoline-soaked uniform to save his men.
The results were tragic. Cashe sustained second- and third-degree burns over nearly three-quarters of his body. He died of his injuries three weeks later.
But three of the men he saved survived.
To those of us who have never been there, combat can seem an exercise in destruction, of killing. But the greatest military heroes often are those who save lives rather than take them.
The history of the Medal of Honor are replete with the stories of men like Alwyn Cashe and Leslie Sabo who sacrificed their lives to save others.
Cashe, the first Black serviceman since the Vietnam War to receive the Medal of Honor, was awarded a Silver Star, the military’s third-highest medal for combat valor, after his death.
Today’s ceremony is the result of an inspired — and inspiring — campaign by Cashe’s family, friends and, most importantly, his fellow soldiers.
Cashe’s son, Andrew, falls under all of those descriptions. Andrew Cashe followed his father into the Army.
Those soldiers know better than most of us that in combat, courage is almost routine.
But valor considered worthy of the Medal of Honor is truly outstanding, as expressed in the award citation’s boilerplate-language closing paragraph, which includes phrases like “extraordinary heroism and selflessness, above and beyond the call of duty … in keeping with the highest traditions … reflect great credit upon himself on … the United States Army.”
I’ve had the privilege of witnessing a Medal of Honor ceremony from inside the White House East Room, of seeing a president hand the decoration to the widow of a fallen warrior.
You should see it too, through a screen if necessary, to see our the best of our nation on display.
If you’re near a television today around 1:30 p.m., check out the Medal of Honor ceremony for Cashe, Celiz and Plumlee.
You’ll hear three stories about the power of sacrifice, of shared commitment in a shared community.
And, as we arrive in a season based on the ethos of “goodwill toward man” in a badly divided society, that’s a message we all need to hear.
(Eric Poole is the editor of The (Sharon) Herald.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.