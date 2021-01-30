Those hackers who get into other people’s accounts are geniuses — or genii, if my ninth-grade Latin serves me correctly.
They can unlock devices and crack codes and come up with passwords that can open the way to getting all kinds of information.
And then there’s me.
I have used the same PIN for 20 years, for many different purposes and never had a problem. However, logging into my email requires a different password.
My new cell phone carrier requires a password that requires a different configuration. Some of my email accounts require passwords that are different in length.
These software programs have no qualms about telling me if I have used the wrong password, either. If I have used the wrong one, I am asked to answer some cryptic question that I had set up years ago so I will have the hints I need to use the word I thought up then.
Good luck with that.
So I am invited to create a new password. That’s easy. It only takes a minute. I even write it down and label it. But when I go to log in, I’m told the password is incorrect.
There are times when I could use a hacker to help me out — a good hacker, that is. I’ve heard that there are good ones to find the bad hackers and put them out of business-shady business, that is.
When Sweetheart and I read or hear about some person getting caught committing some criminal act that requires a lot of skill and expertise, we ask each other why the person couldn’t use his/her talents for good — to benefit humanity.
It’s not that they are lazy, because it takes a lot of work to do some of those things they do. They could just as well use their talents to benefit humanity, rather than cause havoc.
The fact is some people are just mean and evil. They only want to be nice so they can further their evil plans.
In a world that is in turmoil today, we need all of the people we can get to be part of the solution and not part of the problem.
I just hope one of my grandchildren will be able to help me solve my password problem.
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available on Amazon. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.