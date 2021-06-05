No matter what side of the political fence you are on, or even if you're sitting on the fence, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that we are living in troubling times.
No matter how old you are, how much money you have, or what your position in life is, you can make a difference.
No matter if you think you know what caused the troubles we are having, or who or what is to blame, there is something you can do to bring peace.
As the wise old saying goes, "All that is necessary for evil to prevail is for enough good men to do nothing." Edmund Burke said that centuries ago, but it doesn't leave women off the hook.
You know how I like one-liners and can find much truth in slogans and mottos. For instance:
•"I am only one, but I am one. I cannot do everything, but I can do something. What I can do, I must do. And what I must do, by the grace of God, I will do."
Your life matters. What you do matters. Let it be positive. I hear stories about little children who sell lemonade and give the proceeds to help others. I'm way too old for that.
I hear about women who crochet afghans, or sew masks, or bake cookies and donate them to people in need. I don't have that talent, but some people do.
There are people who donate food and gather it up and distribute it to people who need it. Been there, done that.
•"It's better to light one candle than to curse the darkness."
It is easy to watch television, see the results of the division that has taken hold of America and yell at the TV screen. It's quite another thing to reach out to others in an effort toward togetherness. It's not as hard as you might think. For instance, you could:
•smile at the stranger you pass on the street. He/she might smile back.
•shop at a locally owned shop or restaurant, instead of the chain store. You will help some store owner recover financially after a year of panic.
•encourage the person at the checkout counter. Tell her/him they're doing a good job. It could make their day.
•encourage your child when he/she does a good job — even if it isn't perfect. It will make him/her want to do more.
•thank a military member or first responder for their service. They appreciate it.
•let someone in front of you in the checkout line. A few extra minutes won't hurt.
I think you're getting the idea now and are coming up with ideas of your own.
Sweetheart and I stopped at a coffee shop in the Haight-Ashbury section of San Francisco a couple of years ago. There was a young lady working there who was paid to engage customers in conversation. All a customer had to do was ask. So, we asked. We were curious as to how she would start the conversation.
This is how: "What are you doing to make the world a better place?"
It's a question we could all ask ourselves. I hope you have a good answer, because it matters.
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available on Amazon. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
