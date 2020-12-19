Sweetheart has the best ideas. He’s so creative. He got this idea, since he likes to make things out of wood, of cutting out silhouettes of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, a star and an angel and putting them together so they fit in a little box.
He imagined that Joseph might have made such figures for little Jesus to play with. He also imagined that little Jesus would have treasured the figures and put them in a special box that Joseph made for him and called it his Treasure Box. Thus was born Sweetheart’s creation — Jesus’ Little Treasure Box.
Sweetheart then asked me to write a poem to accompany it. It was to be a parody of the one I had written many (we won’t count) years ago, when I was young and single. He suggested we get copies made of both poems and put them in the treasure box, along with the figures and take them to craft shows and put them in craft stores. We thought they would be a big hit.
Times being what they are, there was no demand for them, after all. Guess what our friends and relatives are getting for Christmas!
Guess what you’re getting for Christmas! Last year I shared my first poem with you. This year I’m sharing “Jesus’ Little Treasure Box.”
I have heard the tale so often, I remember being there
With the angels and the shepherds in the brisk and still night air.
For my Mommy Mary tells me, as she holds me on her knee,
Of the stable and the manger and of how I came to be.
For I am only six years old, but I remember when
My Daddy up in heaven sent me down to live with men.
And my foster Daddy Joseph made some figures out of wood
In his workshop in the village, where the cypress tree once stood.
There’s a Mommy Mary figure and a Daddy Joseph, too,
And a wooden baby Jesus that I play with all day through.
To make the set complete are an angel and a star
That shines down on all the people, like the first one from afar.
And then, when playtime’s over, I put everything away
In my little treasure box, until the next time I will play.
But, before I hurry over to help Daddy, if I can,
I begin to gaze into the sky to ponder my life’s plan.
For I know my life is special — now like anybody else.
I’ve been sent to teach all people to love others and themselves.
It’s a crazy world we live in, full of hatred and of sin,
So we have to open up our hearts and let my Dad’s light shine in.
As I look into the future, as a child who’s set apart,
I’ll tell everyone I meet to keep my Dad’s love in their heart.
But, because the job’s gigantic, I know what I can do.
I’ll ask if you will help me and spread my Dad’s love, too.
Merry Christmas.
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available on Amazon. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
