Well, well, well. It appears the Pennsylvania legislature has approved a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. It just needs to be approved by the federal government.
I say, “Hallelujah!”
Do I hear an Amen?
Ouch! You didn’t all have to shout at once! You hurt my ears!
Finally, legislators have awakened to the problems caused by changing the clocks twice a year and readjusting our bodies and lives each time.
Speaking of clocks, we have seven of them in our house – and we have a small house. That doesn’t even include my cell phone.
I don’t know why we have seven clocks. We bought some of them on purpose, but some came with other appliances as part of the bargain.
There’s a clock on the stove. I guess that’s pretty standard on electric ranges. Every time the electricity goes out, I reset the time. And, every time I reset it, it loses two minutes.
I have tried setting it two minutes fast to allow for those two, but, then the clock goes back four minutes, so that it is, once again, two minutes behind the actual time. I just have to make a mental note of it every time I look at the clock.
There is a clock embedded in the radio/CD player I keep on the counter in the kitchen. All I wanted was to hear music or talk shows, since I already had a clock on the stove, but I had to set up the clock in order to get the radio/CD player to work.
Trouble is, I set it up during Eastern Standard Time and it is now Daylight Saving Time. That means it is now one hour behind normal time. I ignore that clock anyway.
Then, there is the battery-operated clock in the living room. It doesn’t stop when the electricity goes out, but it always advances itself three minutes when I reset it in the spring and fall. If Sweetheart and I need to be somewhere at a certain time, that’s the clock we go by. It helps us to arrive on time.
In the living room is also a Bose radio/CD player. That’s another one that had to have the clock set up when we initiated the unit. It now shows the correct hour, but is four minutes slow.
I’m not going to puzzle through the directions and try to figure out how to reset it. One time, the alarm started going off at 6:30 every morning. We had to wait until our grandson was available to come and shut it off for us.
The real challenge is in the bedroom, where we have two projection clocks. That means we don’t have to roll over, or get out of bed to see what time it is, because the time is projected onto the ceiling.
They also show the date, temperature in the bedroom and temperature wherever we put the sensor, although we have to roll over to see that.
The old clock has a sensor in the living room. However, it has a loose connection and every time I open the hamper, which is right beside it, I bump the clock and it resets itself to 12:00. At the moment, the clock is 7 hours 12 minutes fast. Unless I put clothes in the hamper at noon or midnight, Sweetheart and I have to recalculate each time we want to know what time it is.
Which is why we bought the second projection clock. I thought it would replace the first one, but Sweetheart said it would make a nice addition, if we put the sensor outside and we would know what the temperature is there, too. That explains the redundancy.
The final clock is in the bedroom, also. All it does is display the time and sound the alarm if we set it.
You would think that, with all of these clocks, we would always be on time whenever we have a timely engagement. Not necessarily. I refer to myself, affectionately, as “The Late Dorothy Burchett.” Maybe, they just make me more confused.
But, really, most functions start, whether we get there on time, or not. And timeliness is overrated. What are a few minutes, more or less, anyway?
What is important is what we do with our time. I say, let’s use it to promote love and peace.
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available on Amazon. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
