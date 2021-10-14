I have a lot to be thankful for. And I thank God for those things, too.
I’m thankful for things like my family and friends, for my house on Sunny Lane, for indoor plumbing and, most of all, for Sweetheart.
The other day, though, I happened to think back on my past and I thanked God for bringing me safely through my teenage years. That was a long time ago, but I probably wouldn’t be where I am right now if my guardian angel hadn’t been looking out for me.
It wasn’t that I was so bad – well, maybe once. Well, maybe it was more than once. Maybe, I just did dumb things. But I was nice, too.
That reminds me of a limerick I read many years ago. Maybe, it was when I was a teenager:
There once was a girl who had a little curl
Right in the middle of her forehead.
When she was good, she was very, very good
And when she was bad she was horrid.
But teenagers don’t have the market cornered on doing dumb things. Even I, myself, do dumb things from time to time – even now, even though I am no longer a teenager.
For instance, there was the time when Sweetheart and I were building our cottage. The skylight looked really dirty, so I got a stepladder, climbed onto the roof and squeegeed it.
Coming down was a lot more dangerous than going up. Those metal roofs are slippery – and slanty. I yelled for Sweetheart to come and help me. It seemed like forever before he came to the rescue.
I’ve let the rain wash the skylight ever since. It didn’t even look that much better after I washed it.
Recently, my nephew was telling me about a trip he made down the rapids with his daughter in a kayak. He had a large number of high-denomination bills in a side pocket of his cargo shorts.
The impact of the waves forced his pocket open and the bills to be carried downstream to parts unknown. He said he would leave his money at home the next time he goes whitewater rafting.
Well, we both learned our lessons. It would be a shame if we didn’t.
People do dumb things quite often. Some are more drastic than the ones my nephew and I did. Most are minor. However, that is one way we learn.
We don’t have to learn by making mistakes. In fact, we can learn from others’ mistakes. Or, we can read, listen and observe. The important thing is to keep learning.
Just this morning I learned something new. Sweetheart got us a cup of coffee at the convenience store as we were on the road to visit friends.
As he was checking out, the clerk at the counter said, “You got the breakfast blend coffee. It has more caffeine.”
Who would have thought it?
My mother used to say, “You’re never too old to learn.”
It would be a shame if we didn’t.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.