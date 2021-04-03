I’m in a quandary. I’m all discombobulated. I’m at sixes and sevens, too.
If you think I’m confused and can’t make up my mind, you’re right.
You see, I’ve been invited to speak at a ladies’ group luncheon for Mothers Day. I don’t get asked to do speaking engagements often, but I’ve never turned one down yet. It’s a lot of fun.
I am responsible for choosing the topic. That’s where all of the consternation comes in.
Should I talk about peace in the world? Lord knows, there’s a lot of chaos and violence in the world. Who couldn’t use a little peace in their lives?
I could talk to them about using their talents. I imagine there are a lot of people who relax on their couches and watch television, or play video games, instead of doing something creative, or interacting with other human beings.
Stepping outside your box is always a good topic. People are usually stuck in a rut and are afraid to try something new. How can a person grow if they keep doing the same thing over and over? They might find a new hobby or person that they really like. I met Sweetheart by stepping outside my box and I’ve never regretted it.
I also learned to line dance by trying something new. It’s the best.
I could choose to address the issue, “Ask and You Shall Receive.” I think people miss out on a lot because they’re afraid to ask God for what they want or need.
People need encouragement in different ways, from different people at different times. I just hope I’m the person to do it in the best way and that this is the right time.
Maybe, now, you can see why I’m flummoxed.
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available on Amazon. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
