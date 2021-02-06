Whew! I’m glad my birthday is over!
It’s not even a birthday any more — it’s a birth week. It even stretched out to two weeks this year. In fact, it was a month, if I count the cards I received from my state representative, my financial planner and one of the missions I help to support.
Since I couldn’t get together with all of my friends and relatives at once, for one reason or another, we got together a few at a time.
We ate out and we ate in. We ate so much that my pants were no longer fitting the way they used to. When Sunday came around, and we were accustomed to eating out after church, I had had enough. I told Sweetheart I was going to cook our own dinner. He was OK with that.
Several times, as I sat down to eat with friends, I thought about people who are not as fortunate as I am. People who can’t afford to, or are afraid to, eat out. People who don’t have friends and family with whom they would like to celebrate. And there are some people who don’t think a birthday is a cause to celebrate.
I was one of those people at one time. Actually, I was one of those people for nearly all of those reasons and for many years. I ignored some other minor holidays, too.
I tried to ignore the fact that I was getting another year older. I was raising a family and working outside the home. It didn’t seem as though celebrating was a priority.
One birthday incident does stay in my mind as a fond memory. My daughter was about 14 years old and I was working two jobs. In addition to fixing supper, she had baked me a cake. It was waiting for me when I came home from work.
It wasn’t an ordinary cake. It was a pound cake, made from a recipe in my organic cookbook, from my organic ingredients. It was such a thoughtful gesture and I’ve remembered it all through the years. I doubt if my daughter remembers.
Times have changed, though. I have friends, I have time and I no longer have a job. Now that I am getting older, every occasion is a time to celebrate.
Minnie Pearl, the late hillbilly comedienne, used to say, as she came on stage, “I’m just so happy to be here. At my age, I’m happy to BE anywhere.”
When someone’s birthday comes around, I try to send a card or make a phone call, or send a text. It may be the only one they get.
Everyone needs to feel special, whether it’s one day a year or for a month.
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available on Amazon. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.