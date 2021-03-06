Sweetheart and I have just returned from our annual trip to sunny Florida. And, yes, it was sunny this year. When we went there last year, it was cold and rainy.
People have been asking me what the highlight of the trip was. That is a hard question to answer.
It could be the lunch we had at Sista’s Soul Food Restaurant in Brunswick Georgia, on the way to Florida — all we could eat for $9. They had Southern fried chicken, black-eye peas, cornbread and peach cobbler.
Or maybe, the highlight came when we visited our friends in Bradenton. They took us to a local lakeside venue that featured outdoor dining and live music. They played a lot of songs that I could line dance to. Sometimes, someone would join me and sometimes I danced alone. I didn’t care. I just like to line dance.
It might be when we sat outside the Berry Barn in Brandon, Florida, eating a piece of strawberry shortcake, made with freshly made cake and strawberries just picked from their field. They also featured strawberry sundaes, shakes and strawberry pizza at their stand.
We stayed at a little resort on the Atlantic coast in Key Largo. We ate at a Cuban restaurant, where we had yucca for the first time. We liked it.
The next morning we talked to some other tourists at the resort. One woman said she encountered a friendly manatee the night before as she was snorkeling. She said it came over and nuzzled her and she was able to pet it. That sure would have been a highlight, if we had been there. Sweetheart and I went out on the dock and called, “Manny! Manny! Manny!”, but it never came. It must have slept in that morning.
We got two pieces of key lime pie to go at Mrs. Mac’s Restaurant and put them in the cooler for later. After all, it was only 11 a.m. and we didn’t want to spoil our lunch. Key lime pie is a specialty of The Keys and we wanted to savor the flavor. It was worth the wait.
One of the activities we engaged in when we visited friends at their timeshare in Kissimmee was a trip to a peach and orange orchard about 50 miles away. The peach trees were in flower ,and the red navel and honeybell oranges were at the end of the season. Since they were past their prime, the owner let us pick as much as we wanted at no charge. Her able assistant did most of the picking for us, but it was the fulfillment of a dream to be able to pick my own and to walk around the orchard in the warm sun.
When we left the timeshare, we started north, looking for a motel with a pool. We found one in Alachua. We swam for a while in the pool and played Frisbee with a couple of the children who were also there with their family.
As we were drying off, we saw a young Black family outside the fence of the pool. One of the women inside the fence was approaching the gate with her little granddaughter. There were two little 1-year-old girls — a little Black girl in a pinafore with ribbons tying up her little braids and a tiny white girl, wearing only a diaper.
When they saw each other, it was love at first sight. They smiled and toddled toward each other, as though giant magnets were drawing them together. Ignoring the upright iron rails, they reached their little arms through and gave each other a big, long hug, patting each other with their tiny hands and fingers.
If I had had a camera, I would have taken a picture and sent it to every magazine I could think of to put on their front page.
So, the answer to people’s question is, “No, there was no highlight to my trip. There were many.”
Which one would have been yours?
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available on Amazon. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.