Sweetheart and I have American flag shirts. Actually, they aren’t made of flags, but they are red, white and blue, have stars and stripes and look flaggy.
The way we got them is a long story, but, if you’re reading this column, you’re accustomed to reading long stories.
Well, Sweetheart and I were in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, a couple of years ago. We passed a Western wear shop that showed mannequins in the display window wearing long-sleeved, button-up American flag shirts. I thought Sweetheart and I would look handsome in them and they would show our patriotism as well.
I asked him to stop as we were driving by, but we were on the opposite side of a busy four-lane road and he said we should wait until we were on the same side of the street as we were on our way back home. Trouble is, we had checked out of our hotel and only had a couple of entertainment venues to look into before we started home.
Trouble is, we went home by a different route and didn’t go past the Western wear shop again. I was bummed.
(Time out for a commercial break.)
If you are looking for a vacation destination this summer, I highly recommend Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Tennessee. I call that area the entertainment capital of the world. I have been to Disney World and I think these towns have it beat.
There are dinner theaters with many different themes; concerts of a variety of genres; magic shows; museums; carnival rides; local and chain restaurants. Local residents sport their shops that carry handmade crafts and original artwork, farm markets, grocery stores and thrift shops. There is something for everyone in an area of about 10 square miles.
(And now, back to our story.)
That’s why I talked Sweetheart into going back to Pigeon Forge the next year — so we could be entertained again and we could get a second chance at the flag shirts.
Well, Sweetheart tried on the long-sleeved shirt and, my, he did look handsome. Trouble is, there was no matching shirt for me. There were, however, matching short-sleeved American flag shirts — and at half the price. We bought them.
On our way home, we discussed the holidays on which we would wear them when we went out: Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day. And we do.
Wearing the shirts has its perks. We get lots of positive comments. People wave from their cars when they see us walking down the street. Sometimes, they stop the car and let us cross the street in front of them when they see us waiting. A couple of people have even saluted us.
We have gotten only positive reactions to our shirts. It is only a symbol of a symbol, but what it represents is much more. I think people like and appreciate what they represent. I think more people appreciate the flag and what it represents than people who do not.
If you are out and about on the Fourth of July, you may see us. We’ll be wearing our shirts. Or, maybe, we won’t be the only ones. Wouldn’t that be nice?
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available on Amazon. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.