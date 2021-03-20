Column by Dorothy Burchett: Slapstick's not all that funny when it's real life

Sweetheart and I usually take a break from whatever we’re doing and sit down on the couch together for a little while in the afternoon.
When we do, we usually eat a little snack. And, when we do, we sometimes watch a program on TV called, “World’s Funniest Videos.”
The funny thing about it is a lot of the videos aren’t funny. I don’t think it’s funny if someone falls off a roof that collapses under him. Not to mention the mess that is made. Who is going to clean it up? I’ll bet they won’t be laughing when they’re cleaning up.
It’s going to cost a lot of money to fix the roof, too. I don’t think that’s funny.
It doesn’t amuse me to see someone fall out of a hammock. The person usually lands on her head. That would mean a couple of trips to the chiropractor. That’s no laughing matter. Think of the pain involved.
One of the videos that shows up the most is four-wheeler accidents. Usually a man or woman, or boy or girl, will be motoring down through the driveway, or the yard, or the field, hit something and flip over, with the person underneath. I know a woman who was in just such a four-wheeler accident. She was so badly injured that, even after she was out of the hospital, I didn’t recognize her.
What is it that makes us laugh at people when they get hurt? Do we think it’s not real because it’s on television?
My friend and I used to watch The Three Stooges on television after school many years ago. They were always knocking each other around and making big messes.
We knew they really didn’t hurt each other (at least, I don’t think they did.) but I was secretly glad I didn’t have to clean up the mess. And, when my friend wanted to try some of the Stooges’ antics on me, I turned her down flat.
What I wonder is, if anybody in those violent, expensive mishaps learned their lesson. They probably got a lot of money for sending in their money to the TV show. They probably made enough money to go to the doctor, or fix the roof.
But, If I know people, they’ll probably go out and buy a new four-wheeler.
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available on Amazon. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
