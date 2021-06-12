Last week, I got a scam call. I can’t really say it was a scam call, because I didn’t pick it up.
As soon as the ringing stopped, I had second thoughts. The phone number on the screen was from a neighboring community. Maybe the caller was a friend, whose number I didn’t recognize. Maybe it was a professional office calling with important information.
So, I called the number back. I told the woman who answered who I was and why I was calling.
She was in her basement watching television and was a little befuddled at first. Then we came to the realization that we were victims of a hacker. Someone had used her telephone number to call me so they could not be traced.
Then she apologized that her number had been used to call me. And I apologized to her for disturbing her about nothing that involved her. And there we were, apologizing to each other for something that some hacker had done, and the hacker couldn’t have cared less. He/she was probably already disturbing someone else from something important.
I have called back those scam/hacker phone calls sometimes. Usually, I get a recording, or a notice that the number doesn’t exist.
Sometimes, I feel like taking the call and asking the telemarketer why she/he doesn’t get a different job. There are plenty of businesses that are begging for employees. Wouldn’t they rather have a job that is not so negative?
I can only imagine how many hangups they get. A telemarketer has to be able to face rejection and not be discouraged. They need to handle someone who gives them a hassle with grace and not be reactive.
I wonder how many sales they make. I wonder how much they get paid. I think they should get hazard pay.
I wonder how many people get scammed and get bilked out of money they can’t afford to part with.
I once worked with a woman who told me how she handled one particular scam call. She said she answered the call, said a few words, then continued fixing supper and ignored the caller. After 15 minutes, she went back to the phone to discover he was no longer there. So, my friend called the number back and asked for the person by name.
When she got hold of him, my friend berated him for hanging up on her. He tried to explain that he didn’t think she was still on the line. My friend then told him that it was HER job to hang up on him and not HIS job to hang up on her. And, then she did.
I wonder if that little episode discouraged him from his job.
Another friend told us that she lives alone and sometimes gets lonely — as if no one cares. But she says there is a man from India who calls her every day to remind her that the warranty on her car has expired.
Is it time to fight back at telemarketers? The legitimate ones are just doing their job. The scammers and hackers are doing a job on us.
The safest and easiest thing to do is to ignore the call, or hang up immediately once you discover who it is. If it’s important, they’ll leave a message.
If it isn’t, you can ignore it the next time they call.
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available on Amazon. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.