I’ve been robbed! I don’t know when it happened, or how it happened, but I was definitely robbed!
For as long as I can remember, when the urge to sneeze has come upon me, I have sneezed three times in succession — three glorious resounding sneezes. Sometimes, I would have to wait for the third sneeze, but it would always come — with rare exception. Sometimes, I would even sneeze four times. I called it my bonus sneeze.
Now, I only sneeze twice. It’s so sad.
It has always amazed and amused me that the urge to sneeze takes place in my nose, but when the action takes place, everything is expelled from my mouth.
I am not versed in science or medicine, so I don’t know why this happens. I don’t even know why we sneeze. Do we do it to rid our body of impurities? Is it because some allergy is attacking our respiratory system? Does humidity or atmospheric pressure cause it? Is it all of the above?
What I do know is that it has a side effect of causing the muscles in my body to relax and relieve tension. At least, it does if I go with the feeling. That causes a pleasurable experience that I now miss. So, you can imagine my dismay that I am now only a two-sneezer, rather than a three-sneezer, as I have always been.
There are other bodily functions and faculties that have declined as I have aged. And, I have a greater appreciation for some of them — especially as I see friends and relatives losing theirs.
For instance, I can still walk and talk and see and hear. I still appreciate a good meal and a piece of dark chocolate now and then. Sleep is especially pleasurable — when I can get a good night of it.
I still have all of my body parts — except for my tonsils and adenoids, which the doctor thought needed to come out when I was 10 years old. And I haven’t had to get any replacement parts. I may not remember things the way I used to, but that only makes my life more interesting.
I have mellowed through the years. Things I once thought were important no longer seem that way to me. However, some things I didn’t think were important, I now do. One thing I have learned is that it’s more important to be thankful for what I have than to regret what I don’t have.
I’m glad I still have two sneezes for my sneezing enjoyment. Who knows? I may get a bonus sneeze every once in a while.
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available on Amazon. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
