Several times a day, my cats, Flopsie and Skittles, will ask to go outside.
Well, they don’t really “ask.” but they indicate that they want to go outside by sitting patiently in front of the door. Sometimes, they’re not so patient and will give me a swat or a nip as I walk by.
They usually want to go outside so they can go to the bathroom, since our cottage is too small to accommodate a litter box. Although, they don’t actually go to a room and they usually get their bath on the living room couch.
But, they do other things that a person might do in a bathroom, if you get my drift.
Well, anyway, when I open the door for them, they seldom run right outside. They will hesitate on the threshold, look in all directions, listen with their little cat ears and sniff the air. Apparently, they are scoping out the area for any predators that like cats, lest they make a decision they will regret.
It pays to be cautious, whether you’re a cat or a person. How many times have we rushed into a decision before we took time to think it through?
I have Amish friends who certainly take their time — especially when it comes to answering a question. They take a second or two to mull over what I have said and think of possible scenarios. Sometimes, I wonder if they’re ignoring me, or if they forgot the question. Usually, though, they come up with some words of wisdom that I wouldn’t have thought of. It probably wouldn’t hurt if we all did that.
Another way of saying it is, “Be sure brain is engaged before putting mouth in gear.” Two incidents in my life stand out when I didn’t do that.
One Christmas Eve, our whole family was in the car heading to church. The three children were squabbling about who was sitting where and what they wanted for Christmas and a host of other important childish things.
I turned around and expounded on the true meaning of Christmas in a way that made them suddenly become quiet. The words were completely unplanned and my ears couldn’t believe what my mouth was saying.
Another time, I was coordinating a summer Bible school with a nun from a local parish. Part of each day consisted of a short prayer service for the students. We took turns developing and leading them.
Once, when Sister asked me how I thought the Bible school was going, I said, “I think it’s going well, but I don’t like the prayer services.”
I wanted to slap my mouth shut, but it was too late. She was rightfully offended. She didn’t hold it against me, though. We continued to work together on the program.
Sweetheart says that people can be friends for 50 years, but, if you say something one time that offends another, you may never hear from him/her again.
On the other hand, could it be that, sometimes, people are too easily offended?
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available on Amazon. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
