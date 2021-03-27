To paraphrase a line of Sheriff Boss Hogg from “The Dukes of Hazzard,” a television show from the ‘80s, “There’s too much embezzling going on!”
I can scarcely pick up a newspaper without seeing a story about someone in a position of trust using company funds for their own wants, needs or desires. These are usually people who appear to be honest, upright individuals — and maybe they started out that way.
I doubt if people start out with the intention of making a living with stolen money. My guess is they needed a few extra bucks to pay the rent one month and a few more to pay the electric bill the next month.
Once they realize their actions haven’t been discovered, the practice escalates and the amount of money escalates, until someone notices. Then the boom gets lowered.
But, still, I wonder how a person can go about his/her everyday work and play with the knowledge that they are using money that is not theirs. How can they interact with co-workers or volunteers knowing that, in due time, their thievery will be discovered? How can they pretend that everything is above board when it isn’t?
How can they drive past a police station and not feel guilty? What makes them think they can commit their crime indefinitely with no fear of retribution? Or, maybe, they do fear retribution, but can’t, or don’t want to, stop.
Don’t they read the newspaper? Don’t they watch TV? Don’t they know people get caught — lots of them — and they could be next?
Call me old fashioned, but I was always taught that I shouldn’t take something that doesn’t belong to me.
I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night if I did such a thing. I would worry about, eventually, being caught in the act. I would worry about losing my freedom.
Spending my golden years in jail or prison is not on my bucket list.
And, when you come right down to it, stealing money from people who trust you is not nice.
So, if you’re reading this column and you’re embezzling money, take my advice, stop now before it’s too late. Jail is not a nice place to have family reunions.
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available on Amazon. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
