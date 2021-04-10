I suppose it was only fitting that we should get snow on April 1. After all, it was April Fool’s Day and it appeared that Mother Nature was playing a trick on us.
The last week of March was beautiful, with temperatures in the 70s. It was cold for a couple of days around the first, but now the weather is beautiful again. I could have done without that icy interlude. You probably could have, too.
I remember a May Day, many years ago, when we got a couple of inches of snow. I had just recently graduated from high school, was living in a new town, and was working at a new job. I didn’t have a car, but I lived just a few blocks from where I worked.
I remember what I was wearing that day, even though it was decades ago. It was a light brown print shirtwaist dress, a black blazer and black shoe boots that had elastic around the ankles.
The shoes had leather soles and were not made for walking in snow. I was on my way to work in the morning and, before I knew what was happening, my feet had gone out from under me and I was lying on my back on the sidewalk.
I have been cautious when walking in the snow ever since that.
It seems as though Mother Nature likes to play tricks on us, no matter what day or season it may be — like sending rain right after we’ve washed the car. Sweetheart and I have come to the decision to just let her do it. All it takes is a little patience to wait until she’s ready.
Or maybe, she waits until you’re planning to burn rubbish and she makes the wind blow. It’s humiliating to take the trash IN instead of OUT, when you have to take it back to where it came from.
Back in the ‘70s, there was this commercial that was on television. I don’t even remember what product was being advertised. I think it was some kind of cereal.
If my memory serves me correctly, (and it hasn’t so far), there was this man in the forest, (was it Euell Gibbons?), eating a bowl of cereal and saying how good it was. Mother Nature came along and thought she had made it, but this man (Euell Gibbons?), said that it was this cereal that I don’t remember the name of.
Well, Mother Nature didn’t like that at all. She sent bolts of lightning and thunder, scaring the daylights out of poor Euell Gibbons.
She said, “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature!”
The trouble is, how do we retaliate when Mother Nature fools us?
(It so happens, I had my memory jogged. It wasn’t Euell Gibbons and cereal, after all. It was margarine. It makes a lot more sense.)
Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available on Amazon. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com
