Column by Dorothy Burchett: If you see something, say something

I’m a reporter.
I don’t mean the kind of reporter who works for a newspaper, or television station or radio station, although I once did that for a newspaper. I report things I see to people who can make things happen.
For instance, if I use the facilities at a restaurant or convenience store, I always check to be sure there is toilet paper before I make myself comfortable. If there is none, I go to the person I believe is in charge and inform him/her so the situation can be remedied. It’s not necessarily the supervisor’s fault that there is no toilet paper. He/she may not have gotten around to doing that in their daily routine.
Or, the last customer may have used the last square and did not report it. I sometimes wonder how many people were paperless until I made someone aware of the oversight. The clerk or supervisor is always glad to get the information and promises to get right on it.
A month ago, I went to one of the convenience stores to get air in my tires. I tried to push the button to set the pressure, but couldn’t seem to do it. I thought I was doing something wrong, but the instructions were simple and I had done it before.
So, I went into the convenience store and reported the malfunction to the clerk. She, in turn, called the manager. I went outside to the air machine with him. Upon investigation, he discovered that the faceplate had been removed and the buttons punched out. He said he would call the repairman right away.
I wonder how many people came to get air, were disappointed and drove away. Did someone get frustrated because the machine wasn’t working and cause the damage?
I just checked today and the machine is in good working order. See what reporting can do? I think the world would be a better place if people would report things that are amiss.
Sweetheart and I ate at a local restaurant after church a couple of weeks ago. I used the facilities, which were well stocked with restroom necessities. I took my napkin with me to dry my hands, since they do not provide a paper towel dispenser.
Afterwards, we went to the building supply center to check out a few prices. We went all through the store, then stopped at the garden center to ask a question. As we stood at the checkout counter, a man whom I did not know approached me hesitantly. He said, “Ma’am, your dress is hiked up in the back. I hope you don’t mind me telling you.”
Mind!?! I was ever so grateful. I shudder to think how many more people would have seen my undies if he hadn’t told me.
I lost no time in making the appropriate adjustments.
If you see something, say something.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available on Amazon. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
