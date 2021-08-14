I am my own worst enemy.
I actually don't think I have any enemies. At least, I don't have any that I'm aware of. But, if I did have an enemy, it would be me.
The main thing I do to myself is to donate or throw things away that I don't use and discover later that I really could use it.
Mostly, I rid myself of no-longer-needed clothing or dishes or small pieces of furniture. However, sometimes, in an effort to reduce clutter, I throw out papers that contain valuable information.
For instance, recently a friend gave me a magazine insert from her local newspaper that had a feature article about a new restaurant in a neighboring town. She said the food looked good and we should try it. I took a look at the ad and saw some pretty mouth watering entrees. I was up for the job.
I kept the magazine for a couple of weeks, looked at the pictures and decided I knew all I needed to know about how to find it. Sweetheart had told me where it was located and how to get there.
So, I threw the magazine away. Actually I put it in the recycle bin, where I could retrieve it, if necessary. However, Sweetheart was especially efficient and took it to the big recycling bin in town.
Then the time came for my friend and me to go out for lunch. I looked for the magazine, but it had already been recycled. I thought that, between the two of us, and especially with Sweetheart's directions, we would find it.
Wrong!
The most important thing was we didn't remember the name of the restaurant. We discovered later that we drove right past the location Sweetheart had pointed out, but didn't know we had seen it.
We drove all over town. We got out of the car and walked all over town. We asked people whom we thought could help us. They couldn't.
We ate lunch at a diner. It was a far cry from what we were looking forward to.
The next day, I talked to the person from the newspaper and asked him the name of the restaurant. It turned out we had driven past it twice. We weren't completely at fault, though, because it was closed the day we were there.
The day wasn't a complete loss. I spent time with my friend and we still have that outing to look forward to.
Maybe, I'm not so dumb, after all.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available on Amazon. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
