Sweetheart and I went to the family picnic on the Third of July.
We had a great time. We ate and talked and talked and ate. We even challenged our grandson and his girlfriend to a game of cornhole. We lost the game, but we put up a good fight.
Finally, we decided we had had enough fun for one day, so we started packing up for the return home.
I got the ice chest and filled it with leftover potato salad and broccoli salad I had brought. On top of it I placed two large, compartmented plates, loaded with picnic foods, for a friend who is recuperating from knee surgery and for her fiancé.
Halfway across the yard, my bare foot caught on something in the grass. And then I fell.
It was a glorious fall — the kind you see on television, in slow motion. I wish I had a video of it.
I was walking at a good pace and taking relatively large steps. While holding on to the cooler, which was of the size that I could hold it straight in front of me, I took two steps forward. I was still holding onto the ice chest as I was going down and my body was twisting to the left.
Because I went down in stages, and the grass was high, I had a soft landing on both knees, while the ice chest broke my fall. I got nary a scratch, a bump or a bruise. I was only shaken up a little. I didn’t even get grass stains on my American flag shirt.
After gaining my composure, I checked the contents of the cooler. Everything was in good shape and the food on the two picnic plates had only shifted a little. I felt extremely blessed.
Later that evening, a friend came to play cards. He said he had had a bad fall recently and had injured his back.
Coming out of church the next morning, someone told me about a woman she knew who fell, broke her hip and had to have surgery.
A friend’s husband is still recovering from a knee injury he had weeks ago.
A fall that would cause a child or toddler to get up and keep playing can be debilitating to a senior citizen. A minor illness can lead to a trip to the Other Side.
It can make a person appreciate every day of health — good or bad. We can be glad for the time we share with family and friends. We can be happy for what we can do and not worry about what we can’t do.
I think one of the reasons older people suffer more injuries than a child is because they weigh more and have farther to fall. The important thing is to get back up and start over. Life is full of second chances.
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available on Amazon. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.