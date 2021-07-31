A tornado went through a nearby small community on a Saturday night a couple of weeks ago.
It was a small one, but big enough to take down large trees and limbs. Sweetheart and I saw several of them as we went to church the next morning.
When we got to church, we learned that a tree had fallen through the trailer roof of one of the people who attend there. The trailer appeared to be a total loss. The woman would have to live with her daughter and family until she could find a new place to live. It wasn’t even safe for her to go in for her possessions.
My heart ached for her and her little great-granddaughter, who lives with her. I was hoping there was something I could do to help. The very next Sunday, we got an announcement that there would be a spaghetti dinner to raise much-needed funds. Sweetheart and I put it on our calendar right away.
Shortly after that, I discovered two $20 bills in my night stand that I didn’t know I had. “This is perfect,” I said to myself.
So, I saved it to give to the tornado victim at the spaghetti dinner. Well, lo and behold -- the people were selling tickets for a Chinese auction. So, I bought $40 worth of tickets and Sweetheart and I put them in bags in front of the items we were interested in.
We had a lot of tickets, so we put them in several bags. Sweetheart took most of his chances on the gift certificates that were donated by a local ice cream stand.
Well, lo and behold -- Sweetheart won $40 worth of ice cream gift certificates. I won a basket containing some soaps and candles.
Sweetheart wanted to make weekly visits to the ice cream stand until the money was all used. I thought that was too much ice cream for two people, so I suggested we invite some people from our church and spread the love. So, that is what we did.
The next Sunday, after the Gospel jam, 20 of us went out for ice cream. The gift certificates and the total cost didn’t come out even, but it was worth the expense.
It turned out that, by helping someone, we helped ourselves and a good time was had by all. And, to put icing on the cake, I discovered that our cat, Flopsie, had found the cellophane bag that my basket had been wrapped in. She was using it for a bed. I think she likes to hear it crinkle.
I guess it’s true. What goes around does come around.
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available on Amazon. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
