A couple of weeks ago, poor Punxsutawney Phil was wakened from his sleep, rousted from his peaceful abode and brought out into the cold air to prognosticate the weather. That was probably the last thing he wanted to do at 6 a.m.
Was his dream of a sexy female groundhog cut short? Was he dreaming of some tall, succulent grass and warm, sunny skies? We’ll never know, and neither will he.
I don’t hang my hopes on the outcome of whether Phil sees his shadow and I don’t plan my future with that in mind. In fact, the overwhelming result is that he sees his shadow each time and we have six more weeks of winter. Or, is it the other way around?
Sweetheart says, “Spring is just around the corner, after six more weeks of winter.” That’s the way it usually goes, anyway.
I wonder why a groundhog was chosen to be the spokes-animal for the weather. Why wasn’t a more nocturnal creature chosen — such as an owl or a cat? I’m sure the decision was an impromptu one and, I’m sure someone, sometime, has done an in-depth investigation into the whole matter.
I have heard, though, that Groundhog Day has become a major event in an otherwise uneventful town. You won’t catch me there in the cold, snowy weather at 6 a.m. Some people like it, though. Celebrations such as this one are followed by food, drinks, souvenirs and revelry.
It seems that many towns and cities in the United States have their own claims to fame and seek to capitalize on it. People come from miles around to celebrate the significance of autumn leaves, or apples, or asparagus, or legends of the past.
The truth is, people don’t need much excuse to get together with other people and have a good time. Human beings may even have been created for that very purpose.
That could be why, if there is no big holiday or celebration coming up, someone will come up with an idea and invite their friends. It doesn’t matter how many people are involved, men and women have a craving to be with others of their own species.
It’s my opinion that laughter and sharing time with others is what keeps us healthy and sane. We need to do more of it — the first chance we get.
I read once that laughing is like jogging on the inside. Now that is exercise I can handle.
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available on Amazon. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
