When I came back from a checkup at the doctor’s office last week, Sweetheart asked me if the doctor said it would be OK to buy green bananas.
This is a running joke with him each time one of us goes to the doctor. He means that, if a person is precariously ill, he/she might not live long enough to enjoy the bananas once they ripened.
I assured Sweetheart that I could buy all of the green bananas I wanted, even though there were some already ripening on the kitchen counter.
It reminded me of a trip my mother and I made to a local supermarket many years ago. A poster in the window advertised, “Golden ripe bananas.” I don’t remember the price per pound, but I’m sure, it was considerably less than what we would pay now.
Mom and I wandered over to the produce section to take a look and discovered that, although they were bananas, they were not golden and ripe. In fact, they were grassy and green.
I wonder if people bought some, or if they waited until they were golden and ripe and then bought them. I wonder if they took them home and waited for them to ripen. I don’t think we bought any that day.
Of course, bananas come and go and they will always go from green to yellow if we let them.
However, we see products every day that fail to meet the expectations of what is being advertised.
We have all had our hopes dashed on many occasions, for many different reasons. What we hoped for did not come to pass. These hopes are not confined to bananas or the new-fangled inventions designed to save us time, money and energy.
I was listening to a talk show on the radio recently. I tuned in in the middle of the broadcast, but gathered that the guest was talking about trust.
A woman called and said she didn’t trust anyone. The guest tried to minister to her and commiserate by saying that she must have had experiences in her life that made her feel that way.
I would have asked her why she was calling in. Was she trying to start an argument? Was she holding out hope that the guest would tell her whom she could trust? Did she trust him to give her good advice? Was she trying to convince other people that no one should trust anyone?
The fact is she does trust people and things more than she realizes. She trusts the stove burner to come on when she cooks a meal. She trusts the waitress to bring her food when she eats out. (At least, I assume she does.) She trusted the talk show host to put her call on the air so she could ask her question.
It’s all a matter of discernment. Most of the time ,we can believe what we see and experience. We can believe what we hear, but not always what people tell us or what we read.
And that is where our hopes may be dashed. That is when we have to seek out the truth and hold out that it will prevail.
I saw a marquee in front of a local church recently. It said, “Avoid truth decay. Brush up on your Bible.”
That might be a good place to start.
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available on Amazon. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
